TCNJ School of Business Real Estate Club holds Its 2nd Case Competition

The Real Estate Club held the first round of its 2nd Annual Case Competition on March 12, 2025, organized by President, Salvatore Zotti (senior, finance major). It was judged by Professor Eric Szabo ’97, Senior Lecturer at TCNJ’s School of Business, and James Keenoy ’07, President and Founder of Farrell Flynn.

Seven competing teams were tasked with analyzing a value-added investment opportunity of 1 Electronics Drive in Hamilton, New Jersey, to discern effective leasing strategies on the existing asset while also targeting a development plan to optimize value creation on the adjacent parcel of land within zoning regulations.

Team 1: John Bartolotta, Michael Delavan, and Om Patel

Team 2: Claudia Malkinski, Kwame Koduah, and Katie O’Leary

Team 3: Tyler Rummel, Christian Bennett, Lucas Lattimer, and Drew Varlese

Team 4: Benjamin Matsumoto, Michael Pressimone, and Kyle Tierny

Team 5: Daniel Cohen, Doni Freeman, Jordan Koss, and Gavin Danitz

Team 6: Ryan Lagriola, and Gary Mignone

Team 7: Collin Albanese, Patrick Gallagher, and Michael Giancaspro

Teams 3, 5, and 7 are progressing to the finals, which will be held on April 16, 2025, at JLL’s Morristown office, where they are competing for 1st place $4,000, and 2nd place $1,000. Good luck to all the finalists!

A profound thank you to the sponsors of the Case Competition!