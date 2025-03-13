The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

TCNJ School of Business Real Estate Club holds Its 2nd Case Competition

TCNJ School of Business Real Estate Club holds Its 2nd Case Competition

The Real Estate Club held the first round of its 2nd Annual Case Competition on March 12, 2025, organized by President, Salvatore Zotti (senior, finance major). It was judged by Professor Eric Szabo ’97, Senior Lecturer at TCNJ’s School of Business, and James Keenoy ’07, President and Founder of Farrell Flynn.

Seven competing teams were tasked with analyzing a value-added investment opportunity of 1 Electronics Drive in Hamilton, New Jersey, to discern effective leasing strategies on the existing asset while also targeting a development plan to optimize value creation on the adjacent parcel of land within zoning regulations.

Team 1:  John Bartolotta, Michael Delavan, and Om Patel

Team 2:  Claudia Malkinski, Kwame Koduah, and Katie O’Leary

Team 3:  Tyler Rummel, Christian Bennett, Lucas Lattimer, and Drew Varlese

Team 4:  Benjamin Matsumoto, Michael Pressimone, and Kyle Tierny

Team 5:  Daniel Cohen, Doni Freeman, Jordan Koss, and Gavin Danitz

Team 6:  Ryan Lagriola, and Gary Mignone

Team 7:  Collin Albanese, Patrick Gallagher, and Michael Giancaspro

Teams 3, 5, and 7 are progressing to the finals, which will be held on April 16, 2025, at JLL’s Morristown office, where they are competing for 1st place $4,000, and 2nd place $1,000.  Good luck to all the finalists!

A profound thank you to the sponsors of the Case Competition!

  • Jeremy Neuer ’96 of JLL
  • Marc Duval ’08 of JLL
  • Stephen Feinberg ’10 of Saxum Real Estate
  • Pete Crovo of Seagis Property Group
  • Professor Eric Szabo ’97

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices