TCNJ School of Business Ranks 53rd in the Nation!

The College of New Jersey School of Business moved up five spots from last year to #53, as ranked by Poets&Quants Best Undergraduate Business Schools of 2025. The system used by Poets&Quants is considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, ranking the top 100 schools each year.

Poets&Quants methodology ranks the top undergraduate business schools based on three equally weighted categories – Admission Standards, Academic Experience, and Career Outcomes. Each category accounts for one-third of the final ranking score. For 2025’s ranking, they made some changes to the way they calculate Admission Standards, a category that essentially tries to gauge the quality of business students. They removed a metric measuring the percentage of students who were National Merit Scholars as high schoolers. They are also no longer using the alumni survey to report the metric for percent of students in the top 10% of their high school classes and instead collected that information directly from programs in our institutional survey, and they reduced the weight to 10% of the total Admission Standards score.

Additionally, they added two metrics that they believe will provide more reliable data provided by schools – average high school GPA (to help evaluate the quality of incoming students) and six-year graduation rate (to help evaluate the students’ success in the business program). Finally, they separated the diversity average (percent of women, underrepresented minorities, international students, and first-generation students) into four individual metrics, each of which will account for 5% of the overall admissions category. Previously, the average of these four metrics counted for 15% of the admissions score.

The alumni from the Class of 2022 (those who graduated between July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022) were surveyed on everything from cost to career impact, and faculty responsiveness to extracurricular opportunities. A few highlights from how our alumni rated TCNJ School of Business:

88% of alumni would recommend us to a family member, close friend, or colleague

87% agreed that faculty were available to them for mentoring outside of the classroom

88% felt that they were given opportunities to nurture and improve their soft skills in business and 86% said that extra-curricular opportunities offered also allowed them to improve these skills

“Being placed among the Top 100 programs continues to be a point of pride for our school, and results from students, faculty, staff, and alumni dedicated to quality experiences and outcomes every day,” said interim dean Tammy Dieterich. “We know we have a special dynamic at TCNJ and continue to provide the best learning environment possible.”