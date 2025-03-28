Note: Most competitions included below are held annually; see each link for up-to-date deadlines and eligibility.

TCNJ School of Business Competitions

Mayo Business Plan Competition

The Mayo Business Plan Competition is designed to increase student appreciation for the challenge of developing a viable business. Through an iterative process, the MBPC recognizes those students who are best able to articulate a plan that addresses these challenges. In recognition of both the time involved and the difficulty of the task, the competition provides a substantial reward for the successful teams. Learn More

TCNJ School of Business Real Estate Club Case Competition

The Real Estate Club Case Competition was started in 2024 by the club’s president. Registered teams are provided a case. For example, in 2025, the teams were tasked with analyzing a value-added investment opportunity to discern effective leasing strategies on the existing asset while also targeting a development plan to optimize value creation on the adjacent parcel of land within zoning regulations. The competition takes place over two rounds. For more information, contact the Real Estate Club at realestateclub@tcnj.edu.

Johnson & Johnson Case Competition

The J&J Case Competition is an annual competition held at the School and sponsored by Johnson & Johnson. The competition allows students to apply classroom knowledge to a real business case. Students will work in teams on their assigned case. In addition to providing an excellent opportunity to work on a real business problem and to develop leadership and team-building skills, your team will have the opportunity to present and market your ideas and solutions to J&J executives and senior management. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team. This competition usually takes place each spring. Watch your email and This Week’s Business for information.

Regional Competitions

The Fed Challenge

The College Fed Challenge is an unforgettable experience in economic analysis, monetary policy decision-making, public speaking, and teamwork. Fed Challenge participants develop skills—the ability to think analytically, to make effective presentations, to work as a team, to think on their feet—that are valuable in both their academic and professional careers. Judges are New York Fed economists and staff who are experts on economics and monetary policy. Read More

CFA Institute Research Challenge

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis and professional ethics. Each student will be tested on their analytical, valuation, report writing, and presentation skills. They gain real-world experience as they assume the role of a research analyst. Visit their website for more information.

Business Analytics Competition

Every spring, The O’Malley School of Business hosts the Business Analytics Competition & Conference at Manhattan University, an exciting opportunity for undergraduate students studying Business Analytics or related fields to test their knowledge and hone their skills. Competing teams engage in the art and science of decision-making as well as practice their ability to draw business insight from a comprehensive analysis of relevant data. Learn More

National/Global Competitions

NIBC Investment Banking Competition

Founded in 2009, NIBC stands as a bridge between the academic and the professional world of investment banking. The Case Competition, which is hosted once a year, allows students to experience the rigors and rewards of a career in investment banking. The Case Competition provides an authentic, first-hand view of the investment banking profession. Competitors assume the roles of Investment Banking Analysts/Associates as they confront, devise, and present solutions to a real-world corporate finance scenario. The Case Competition emphasizes a company within a particular sector, with past iterations highlighting Louis Vuitton (luxury fashion), Volkswagen Group (automotive), and Rockstar Entertainment (gaming). Visit https://www.nibclive.com/competition.

PSE Pro-Am Sell-A-Thon

The Pro-Am Sell-A-Thon® National Sales Competition, in partnership with Carew International, our sales training partner, and employer partners, Cintas, Vector Marketing, and UPS, is available as a year-long competition to train and develop students in all aspects of the selling process, not just in preparing them to make one sales call. The year-long approach also emphasizes that the pursuit of sales excellence is a journey, not a destination. More Info.