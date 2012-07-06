The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Business Skills to Improve Tomorrow

Get equipped for success in a community of innovators that prioritizes discovery, agility, analysis, and imagination. Here, students learn to apply business competencies and data to drive breakthrough ideas and solutions that amplify an organization’s value and societal impact. Prepare for a world of opportunity with a rigorous curriculum led by accomplished teacher-scholars and supported by a network of highly engaged alumni.

Apply Request Info Contact

Programs and Departments

Connections That Drive Success

networking
rollover icon

Networking Opportunities

Throughout the year, the school offers students a number of networking opportunities with alumni across all disciplines.

internships
rollover icon

Internships and Co-ops

More than half of our students get a job before graduation. One reason? More than 80% complete internships.

careers
rollover icon

Impactful Careers

In 2021, 88.4% of graduates pursuing employment secured jobs. A TCNJ degree prepares you for a breadth of career options.

News

For more stories, visit our News Archive.

A Message from the Interim Dean

Because business skills and competencies connect to almost every discipline in some way, the School of Business will prepare you to pivot to many endeavors in your professional career. Learn about business principles that lead to the efficient management of resources and quality of services in for-profit companies, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities to improve lives. We'll give you the skills you need to exhibit social responsibility. To function in a global environment. To work in close collaboration with all. To develop analytic solutions. To be a leader!

Kathryn J. Jervis

Tammy Dieterich

Interim Dean

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices