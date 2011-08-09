Select Student Publications

Julianna Morris and Shreya Aphale. “Navigating the Digital Environment in Management Education”. Presentation at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference (2025).

Julianna Morris is a 2025 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management and in Women’s Gender, Sexuality Studies.

Shreya Aphale is a current student at The College of New Jersey with a major in Management.

Alison Zingaro, Lauren Goodger, and Luce Elvariste. “Disruption in Higher-Education Learning in a VUCA World, Between Faculty, Educators, and Students.“ Presentation at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference (2024).

Alison Zingaro is a 2025 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Business.

Lauren Goodger is a 2024 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management, with a focus on Human Resources.

Luce Elvariste is a 2024 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management.

Aneta Sieminski and Brenda Ghitulescu. “The Impact of Leadership on Employee Support During Organizational Mergers: A Psychological Contract Perspective.” Proceedings of the Eastern Academy of Management Annual Conference, Eastern Academy of Management Annual Conference, Philadelphia, PA, 2023. — Conference Proceedings.

Aneta Sieminski is a 2023 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management, with an emphasis on Human Resources, and a minor in Information Systems Technology.

Brenda Ghitulescu teaches Management at The College of New Jersey.

Vincent Aprile and Linghui Tang. “Digital Transformation of the Casino Industry.” Proceedings of the EURAM Annual Conference (2022).

Vincent Aprile is a 2021 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Economics.

Linghui Tang teaches Economics at The College of New Jersey.

Amanda Maroun. “Concerns of Data Collection Practices.” The College of New Jersey Journal of Student Scholarship, Volume XXII (2020).

Amanda Maroun is a 2022 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management and a minor in Information Systems.

Barr, Jennifer. “A Comparative View of Underwriting, Deregulating, and Overturning in Banking.” The College of New Jersey Journal of Student Scholarship, Volume XII, (2010).

Jennifer Barr is a 2008 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Business.

Samanta, Subarna K., Patrick Mooney, and A. M. H. Zadeh. “Napster and Its Effects on the Music Industry: An Empirical Analysis,” Journal of Social Sciences, Vol. 6, No. 3, pp. 303-309 (2010).

Patrick Mooney is a 2009 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Economics.

Subarna K. Samanta teaches Economics at The College of New Jersey.

A. M. H. Zadeh teaches Economics at Susquehanna University

Samanta, Subarna K. and Igor Pleskov. “Does Religion Make a Difference as Determinant of Corruption: Evidence from OPEC Countries.” Middle East Business and Economic Review, Vol. 21, No. 1 (2010).

Igor Pleskov is a 2009 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Economics.

Samanta, Subarna K., Igor Pleskov, and A. M. H. Zadeh. “Religion and Economic Strength as Determinants of Corruption: A Comparison of OPEC and OECD Countries,” International Journal of Management, Vol. 28, No. 1, (2010).