Select Student Publications

Julianna Morris and Shreya Aphale. “Navigating the Digital Environment in Management Education”. Presentation at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference (2025).

  • Julianna Morris is a 2025 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management and in Women’s Gender, Sexuality Studies.
  • Shreya Aphale is a current student at The College of New Jersey with a major in Management.

Alison Zingaro, Lauren Goodger, and Luce Elvariste. “Disruption in Higher-Education Learning in a VUCA World, Between Faculty, Educators, and Students.“ Presentation at the Annual Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference (2024).

  • Alison Zingaro is a 2025 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Business.
  • Lauren Goodger is a 2024 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management, with a focus on Human Resources.
  • Luce Elvariste is a 2024 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management.

Aneta Sieminski and Brenda Ghitulescu. “The Impact of Leadership on Employee Support During Organizational Mergers: A Psychological Contract Perspective.” Proceedings of the Eastern Academy of Management Annual Conference, Eastern Academy of Management Annual Conference, Philadelphia, PA, 2023. — Conference Proceedings.

  • Aneta Sieminski is a 2023 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management, with an emphasis on Human Resources, and a minor in Information Systems Technology.
  • Brenda Ghitulescu teaches Management at The College of New Jersey.

Vincent Aprile and Linghui Tang. “Digital Transformation of the Casino Industry.” Proceedings of the EURAM Annual Conference (2022).

  • Vincent Aprile is a 2021 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Economics.
  • Linghui Tang teaches Economics at The College of New Jersey.

Amanda Maroun. “Concerns of Data Collection Practices.” The College of New Jersey Journal of Student Scholarship, Volume XXII (2020).

  • Amanda Maroun is a 2022 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Management and a minor in Information Systems.

Barr, Jennifer. “A Comparative View of Underwriting, Deregulating, and Overturning in Banking.” The College of New Jersey Journal of Student Scholarship, Volume XII, (2010).

  • Jennifer Barr is a 2008 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Business.

Samanta, Subarna K., Patrick Mooney, and A. M. H. Zadeh. “Napster and Its Effects on the Music Industry: An Empirical Analysis,” Journal of Social Sciences, Vol. 6, No. 3, pp. 303-309 (2010).

  • Patrick Mooney is a 2009 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Economics.
  • Subarna K. Samanta teaches Economics at The College of New Jersey.
  • A. M. H. Zadeh teaches Economics at Susquehanna University

Samanta, Subarna K. and Igor Pleskov. “Does Religion Make a Difference as Determinant of Corruption: Evidence from  OPEC Countries.” Middle East Business and Economic Review, Vol. 21, No. 1 (2010).

  • Subarna K. Samanta teaches Economics at The College of New Jersey.
  • Igor Pleskov is a 2009 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Economics.

Samanta, Subarna K., Igor Pleskov, and A. M. H. Zadeh. “Religion and Economic Strength as Determinants of Corruption: A Comparison of OPEC and OECD Countries,” International Journal of Management, Vol. 28, No. 1, (2010).

  • Subarna K. Samanta teaches Economics at The College of New Jersey.
  • Igor Pleskov is a 2009 graduate of The College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Economics.
  • A. M. H. Zadeh teaches Economics at Susquehanna University

