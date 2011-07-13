AACSB Accreditation

The Best Business Schools in the World

Accreditation by AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business – represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools, worldwide. Institutions that earn accreditation confirm their commitment to quality and continuous improvement through a rigorous and comprehensive peer review. AACSB International accreditation is the hallmark of excellence in management education.

TCNJ’s School of Business received its initial accreditation from AACSB International in 1997 and was fully re-accredited effective January 2023. Less than 5% of business schools worldwide have earned this coveted distinction with fewer than 50 of those institutions catering exclusively to undergraduate business education such as TCNJ.

AACSB International accreditation assures stakeholders that business schools:

Manage resources to achieve a vibrant and relevant mission.

Advance business and management knowledge through faculty scholarship.

Provide high-caliber teaching of quality and current curricula.

Cultivate meaningful interaction between students and a qualified faculty.

Produce graduates who have achieved specified learning goals.

