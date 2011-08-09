Graduates at a Glance

Fast Facts about May 2025 Graduates of the School of Business
- 94% of the graduates responding reported finding employment, continuing their education, or joining the military within 90 days of graduation.
- 93% of the graduates responding reported completing at least 1 internship while in school. Approximately 50% of those stated that internship lead to a full-time position.
- 5% attending graduate school (NJIT, TCNJ Graduate Program, Rutgers Law School, Rider University, Villanova Law School).
- $67,440 average starting salary.
Top employers of Class of ’25:
ADP, Amazon, Chubb, Church & Dwight, Deloitte, EisnerAmper, Enterprise Mobility, EY, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, MJH Lifesciences, PwC, Sax LLP, and The Walt Disney Company.