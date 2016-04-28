Approximately 75 percent of TCNJ business students complete at least one internship or cooperative experience, gaining a competitive edge in a challenging employment marketplace. With the support and encouragement of the School of Business, our students land career-shaping placements in every business setting imaginable, from large corporations to start-up outfits, from government agencies to nonprofit organizations. Our success in connecting students with on-the-job opportunities contributes to another impressive statistic: More than half of our seniors have one (or more!) job offers in hand before they receive their diploma.

We make internships a priority. With a top-notch career center, two jam-packed career fairs each year, a carefully tended network of alumni supporters and employer partners, and a Coordinator of Undergraduate Advising to guide and advise you through the process, we pull out all the stops to ensure our students get the internships that are so critical to launching a business career.

Our reputation precedes us. As one of the top 100 undergraduate business schools in the country, TCNJ has a national reputation that employers notice. And once they see what our student interns can do, they’re sold. Employers tell us that TCNJ students are ambitious, motivated, and determined to make the most of the opportunities they are given.

Proximity equals opportunity. The TCNJ campus lies at the center of a regional corporate corridor, opening right-next-door opportunities in media, health care, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. Big-city opportunity is just as accessible, with the nearby Hamilton train station putting New York and Philadelphia within daily commuting distance.

Visit our YouTube Channel and hear what our students have to say about internships and other career opportunities available to our business students.

» Learn more about internships and co-op experiences.

Internships

Receive academic credit and meaningful career experience in your field through our Internships in Business program, open to any student pursuing a major or a minor at the School of Business. We work with you to guide you to an internship that supports your career interests and academic schedule. Find your match among hundreds of placements in a variety of business settings, while choosing the time commitment that provides the best work–school balance.

Looking for a paid internship or an additional opportunity beyond the business internship program? We encourage these as well, and place no limits on the number of approved, non-credited internships students may take.

Co-Op Experiences

Paid, for credit, and at least 20 but often more than 30 hours per week, a co-op placement is the strongest on-the-job experience you can put in your college portfolio. You will work alongside professionals across multiple functions and responsibilities, receiving invaluable mentorship and career training. These demanding experiences prove to potential employers that you are ready to contribute immediately in a full-time career position in your field.

Co-ops are the most competitive positions to earn, and our well-prepared students have a strong track record of success. The School of Business maintains long-term co-op partnerships with several international and regional employers, who turn to TCNJ again and again for high-performing candidates.