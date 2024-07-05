Comprehensive Program Options

Undergraduate Program

The Finance specialization within the business administration major builds upon a robust core of courses spanning the business curriculum. Students begin with an introductory finance course, followed by in-depth studies in investments and a yearlong cycle of courses in investment, corporate financial management, quantitative analysis, alternative investments, and ESG. Investment courses incorporate materials aligned with the CFA® Program Candidate Body of Knowledge™ (CBOK) and the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation. Corporate financial management courses utilize MBA-level texts, combining financial theory, real-world cases, and database management. Seniors have the option to choose from three finance capstone experiences: completing a business valuation project, engaging in portfolio management, or conducting a senior thesis.

Minors

The Finance Department offers three minors that allow students to complement any major with a finance-oriented course of study:

Finance Minor

Financial Planning Minor

Wealth Management Minor

Accelerated Programs

For goal-oriented students aiming to complete both undergraduate and graduate programs quickly, the accelerated five-year (4+1) degree program offers a fast track to a master’s degree in a professional field. First-year and transfer applicants can apply to this program.

» Finance + Accounting and Business Analytics, BSBA/MS

» Finance + Management and Organizations, BSBA/MS

Graduate Program

Our graduate programs accelerate career success and prepare students for professional roles in various industries. The MBA program offers two tracks: Business Analytics and Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership.

» Finance + Business Administration, MBA

Opportunities

Emphasis on Experiential Learning A TCNJ finance education integrates the theoretical foundation of the classroom with the practical application of real-world skills. Our students graduate with a competitive edge: real experience applying the information and technology that drive decision-making across global financial markets. HBM Student Investment Fund provides students at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) the opportunity to participate in the student investment fund—an actively managed portfolio valued at $850,000. Within this fund, students actively engage in buy-and-sell decisions to optimize returns and enhance asset allocation and risk management. The fund’s establishment originated from a generous gift by a faculty member and contributions from alumni, now serving as part of TCNJ’s commitment to community impact. Financial Learning Center, equipped with the Bloomberg Terminal, provides students with practical skills and exposure to the finance industry. Students can further enhance their preparation for careers by completing training in Bloomberg Finance Fundamentals, Bloomberg Markets Concepts (BMC), and/or ESG courses. Mayo Business Plan Competition gives student teams the chance to pitch viable business plans to a panel of alumni and other business professionals, with $50,000 in prize money at stake. Open to all majors, the competition allows finance students to collaborate with peers in other disciplines—from marketing to multimedia—on a team-based project, modeling business world practices. Global Study Abroad immerses students in the reality that markets are now international, with data and dollars crossing time zones 24/7. Studying abroad to gain firsthand perspectives on the global marketplace is invaluable for finance majors. TCNJ offers dozens of study-abroad opportunities; in most cases, courses taken abroad count toward the finance program’s requirements.

Prominent Internships/Co-ops and Career Pathways Students leverage our proximity to the financial centers of New York City and Philadelphia to land highly competitive internships, heading to J.P. Morgan, Ameriprise Financial, Bloomberg Financial Services, CIT Group, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and other top firms. These internships frequently turn into full-time employment offers, contributing to our graduates’ strong track record of first-job success. Finance majors work in banks, financial institutions, brokerage houses, major corporations, and government settings. Recent graduates have received offers from Bank of America, Bloomberg, CIT Group, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson, J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch, and each of the Big 4 accounting firms. Our graduates successfully sit for the difficult exams required to earn such professional designations as chartered financial analyst (CFA) and certified financial planner (CFP). Many finance majors choose to pursue a JD or an MBA after graduation. In addition to law and business, students enter graduate programs in a wide variety of fields, including health services, statistics, public policy, and accounting. Our graduates are accepted into programs at top schools, including Columbia, Duke, Georgetown, NYU, Penn, Vanderbilt, and Yale.

Recognized as a CFA Institute-Affiliated University This prestigious program recognizes academic institutions that integrate at least 70% of the CFA® Program Candidate Body of Knowledge™ (CBOK) into their curricula. By embedding CFA content, we aim to provide our students with a strong foundation in ethics-based investment education. As an affiliated program, we gain access to valuable resources, including the Learning Ecosystem, which offers practice questions, mock exams, and the complete CFA Program Curriculum. Additionally, our students benefit from potential scholarships, enhanced employability, and global mobility upon graduation.

CFP Designated Financial Planning Minor Program The financial planning minor at TCNJ is CFP board-registered, providing students with comprehensive knowledge for a career as a financial planning professional. Students learn ethical codes and professional standards, enabling them to counsel clients on various financial aspects, including investing, taxes, insurance, retirement, and estate planning. Graduating with this minor satisfies the education requirement for the CFP exam.

Student Organizations The Financial Management Association chapter serves three main purposes: Assist in the professional, educational, and social development of college students interested in accounting, finance, banking, and investments; Provide an association for college students actively interested in these fields and Encourage interaction between business executives, faculty, and students of business and finance. Advisor: Thomas Patrick, PhD

E-mail: fmasso@tcnj.ed Lions on Wall Street assists students in receiving coveted internships and jobs in the financial services industry (investment banking, private equity, sales and trading, asset management, etc.).

Advisor: Yutong Xie, PhD

E-mail: lws@tcnj.edu The purpose of the Real Estate Club is to inform students on how to be successful in real estate as a whole. However, it will be tailored more specifically to commercial real estate. The club will mainly help students gain insight into the fundamentals of real estate finance, help them learn about real estate investing, and provide experience and certifications that will make them suitable candidates for the many careers within the industry out of college. The club will also touch upon general ideas of real estate as a whole, such as residential concepts, salesmanship, law, and many more topics in one of the biggest industries in the world. Advisor: Eric Szabo

Email: realestateclub@tcnj.edu

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12854305/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/tcnjrealestateclub