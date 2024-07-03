Financial Planning Minor

The financial planning minor consists of six and a half course units and is a CFP Board Certified Minor Program. This program covers a comprehensive set of information to prepare you for a career as a financial planning professional. You will be trained in the ethical code and professional standards of the financial planning practice and prepared to counsel clients on all aspects of their financial lives: investing, taxes, insurance, retirement, and estate planning. Graduating with this minor satisfies the education requirement to take the CFP exam.

Requirements