School of Business Student Organizations

The School of Business currently has 18 student organizations. Our student organizations host events, travel to conferences and competitions, and are involved in the planning processes of the School of Business. Visit our YouTube Channel and hear more about our student organizations and what they have done for our students.

Business Student Advisory Board (BSAB)

The Dean’s Business Student Advisory Board (BSAB) is composed of members of all student organizations within the School of Business. The students are our primary stakeholders and their representatives meet with the Dean and school administrators four (4) times during the academic year. The purpose of this council is to involve students in the short and long-range planning processes of the School of Business.

Student Organization Presidents are responsible to:

Update the school administration on changes to the EBoard and BSAB representative.

Ensure the organization’s BSAB representative or designee attends each of the four meetings.

Complete the BSAB Monthly Reporting Form to report all organization activities.

Complete the BSAB Annual Report Form at the end of the academic year.

AY24-25 Meeting Schedule:

September 4, 2024, at 12 pm in BB129

November 6, 2024, at 12 pm in BB129

February 5, 2025, at 12 pm in BB129

April 2, 2025, at 12 pm in BB129

Business Student Travel Procedure and Forms

Alpha Kappa Psi (Co-ed Professional Business Fraternity)

Alpha Kappa Psi founded at New York University on October 5, 1904, prides itself on being known as the oldest and largest professional business fraternity in America. The Chi Xi Chapter was founded at The College of New Jersey on May 3, 2014. This prestigious fraternity was founded on the core principles of brotherhood, unity, integrity, service, and knowledge. Not only does Alpha Kappa Psi place a strong emphasis on hosting professional events to improve upon professional skills, they also believe in the importance of community involvement, including in the support of their philanthropy, Love 146. Open to all majors, AKPsi is recognized as the premier developer of principled business leaders.

Advisor: Trevor O’Grady

President: Keya Chatterjee

Email: akpsi@tcnj.edu

Chapter Website: https://akpsitcnj.org/

American Marketing Association

The American Marketing Association (AMA) is a professional association for individuals involved in the study of marketing worldwide. It will give students a better understanding of the vast amount of careers in the marketing subfields. It will be a source that members can go to for information/resources, education/training and professional networking. AMA members are connected to a network of experienced marketers nearly 40,000 strong and include leading marketing academics, researchers and practitioners from every industry.

Co-advisors: John McCarty and Jean Brechman

President: Jordan Freeman

Email: ama@tcnj.edu

Association of Latino Professionals for America

ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America) is a national nonprofit organization created in 1972 to empower Latine talent. This organization provides professional development workshops and career resources to over 92,000 student and professional members. They provide members scholarships, career fairs, networking events, and mentorship opportunities. As a Student Chapter of ALPFA, we aim to be inclusive of all backgrounds and offer members the opportunity to connect with each other as well as with industry-leading companies and professionals.

Advisor: Khayriy Tilghma

President: Karla Fonseca

Email:alpfa@tcnj.edu

Website: http://alpfatcnj.weebly.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alpfa_tcnj/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/alpfa-the-college-of-new-jersey-110424294

Beta Alpha Psi

Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for financial information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premiere professional business and financial information organization, Beta Alpha Psi recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals. Our aim is to interact with, and learn from, professionals throughout the year, commit our time to service in the community, and enjoy each other’s company through social events and networking opportunities. View a photo of founding members at the Induction Ceremony on February 16, 2008.

Advisor: Maria Domingo

President: Sofia Kadire

Email: betaalphapsitcnj@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bap_tcnj/

Beta Gamma Sigma

Founded in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the international honor society for business schools accredited by AACSB International, which recognizes the top 10% of undergraduate business students across over 600 universities. BGS recognizes students with an outstanding aptitude for business studies and a high degree of work ethic and determination. Inducted as students, BGS members go on to serve in critical leadership roles in corporate, entrepreneurial, government, non-profit and, academic sectors.

Advisors: Brenda Ghitulescu and Jean Brechman

President: Julianna Morris

Email: bgs@tcnj.edu

CEO Peer Mentors

All incoming School of Business first-year students are matched with a sophomore, junior, or senior-level “CEO (Community Engagement Officer) Peer Mentor.” Mentors aim to ease the transition to college life by helping students become acclimated to the School of Business and TCNJ community. The mentors play a very active role in our first-year BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar course, leading class sessions focused on building interpersonal, professional, and self-leadership skills. They also assist with our transfer seminar and our BUS 100: Professional Development courses.

In addition to working with our incoming students, the CEO Peer Mentors actively serve the community and develop relationships with School of Business students, alumni, and administration.

Advisor: Gavin Farber

Mentor Coordinator: Julianna Morris

Email: tcnjbusinessmentors@gmail.com

Website: https://business.tcnj.edu/ceo-peer-mentors/

DEI Advisory Board

A student-led DEI Advisory Board for the School of Business. The Board works in conjunction with the Dean and Assistant to the Dean to coordinate professional development, School initiatives, and programming/events/campaigns with a DEI focus.

Advisors: Tammy Dieterich, Interim Dean and Stephanie Horner, Assistant to the Dean

President/Chair: TBA

Email: business@tcnj.edu

Delta Sigma Pi (Business Fraternity)

The International Fraternity of Delta Sigma Pi was founded on November 7, 1907, at NYU, School of Commerce, Accounts, and Finance. Since that time, Delta Sigma Pi has grown to become one of the largest greek letter fraternities, with over 230 collegiate chapters, 50 alumni chapters, and a membership exceeding 150,000 brothers. The Mu Omega Chapter was founded at The College of New Jersey on May 22, 1993, as TCNJ’s only co-ed professional business fraternity. Each year, Delta Sigma Pi sponsors several community service projects, professional activities, and social events. The fraternity stresses the importance of academic excellence and community involvement.

Advisor: Tae-Nyun Kim

President: Salvatore Cagnina

Email: deltasig@tcnj.edu

Chapter Website: https://tcnjdsp.weebly.com/

Economics Club

The TCNJ Economics Club was formed in the fall of 2008 to provide an informal venue for students of all majors to learn more about economics. The club meets weekly to discuss both historic and current economic topics, and why they matter to our lives. TCNJ Economics Club brings economics professors from nearby colleges to speak about a variety of topics, as well as economists who are known nationally for their work. The club also takes trips to economic conferences and other places of interest, such as the New York Federal Reserve.

Advisor: Trevor O’Grady

President: Braden Dario

Email: econclub@tcnj.edu

Financial Management Association (FMA)

The College of New Jersey’s FMA chapter serves three main purposes:

Assist in the professional, educational, and social development of college students interested in accounting, finance, banking, and investments; Provide an association for college students actively interested in these fields; and Encourage interaction between business executives, faculty, and students of business and finance.

Advisor: Thomas Patrick

President: Stephen Harvey

Email: fmasso@tcnj.edu

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12966811/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tcnj.fma/

Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter (IMASC)

The Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter (IMASC) was charted May 27, 1986, as a student affiliate group of the National Association of Accountants, a professional organization of accountants in all sectors of practice. The purpose of IMASC is to sponsor activities related to the development of career awareness and prepare students choosing to enter the accounting profession.

Advisor: Abdus Shahid

President: Izak Torrens

Email: imasc@tcnj.edu

Chapter Website: https://owd.tcnj.edu/~imasc/

Lions on Wall Street

Lions on Wall Street assists students in receiving coveted internships and jobs in high finance (investment banking, private equity, sales & trading, asset management, etc.).

Advisor: Yutong Xie

President: Douglas Nguyen

Instagram:http://www.instagram.com/tcnjlows

National Association of Black Accountants (NABA)

NABA is an organization that addresses the professional needs that enable minorities to maximize their career potential in the accounting and business professions. It is a national organization that has grown to over 3,000 members in over 130 active professional and student chapters in major urban areas and universities across the nation. NABA is dedicated to uniting students with similar interests and ideas who are committed to professional and academic excellence. Its goals are:

To promote and develop the professional skills of our members; To encourage and assist minority students in entering the accounting/business profession; To provide opportunities for members to fulfill their civic responsibility; To promote public confidence in our members and their service.

Advisor: Bea Chiang

Co-Presidents: Arielle McLeod & Briana Anane

Email: naba@tcnj.edu

Website: https://www.tcnj.edu/~naba/index.htm

Pi Sigma Epsilon (PSE)

Pi Sigma Epsilon is the only national, co-ed, professional fraternal organization in sales, marketing, and management. Their mission is to develop the sales and marketing skills of its members through lifelong opportunities. They have grown to be the premiere organization for motivated and dedicated students looking to maximize their college experience. PSE’s goal is to provide collegiate students with practical business experience through sales, sales projects, marketing, marketing research and community service projects.

Co-advisors: Eddie Inyang and Stephan Henig

President: Melanie Lopez

Email: pse@tcnj.edu

Real Estate Club

The purpose of the Real Estate Club is to provide information to students on how to be successful in real estate as a whole, however, it will be tailored more specifically to commercial real estate. The club will mainly help students gain insight into the fundamentals of real estate finance, help them learn about real estate investing, and provide experience and certifications that will make them suitable candidates for the many careers within the industry out of college. The club will also touch upon general ideas of real estate as a whole such as residential concepts, salesmanship, law, and many more topics in one of the biggest industries in the world.

Advisor: Eric Szabo

President: Salvatore Zotti

Email: realestateclub@tcnj.edu

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12854305/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/tcnjrealestateclub?fbclid=PAAaZxKt4ywEQioqOqw5Gaq2wzk04_33co37-iXxs57HWLUygkdZbUFFgQavc

Senators of Business

Senators are tasked with representing their constituents within their academic School. They tackle school specific issues by meeting with their school dean and working with each other on a common goals.

Head Senator: Praneal Mandavia

Email: sgsenatorsofbus@tcnj.edu

Society For Human Resource Management (SHRM)

This organization acquaints students with the field of human resource management and labor relations, keeps students up to date on new developments in the field, and provides learning opportunities through interaction with human resource practitioners.

Advisor: Waheeda Lillevik

President: Riley Manfredi

Email: shrm@tcnj.edu

TCNJ Entrepreneurship Club (TCNJEC)

The mission of the TCNJ Entrepreneurship Club is to cultivate a community of intellectually diverse, action oriented students whose aim it is to create, synergize, develop, and manifest their ideas in the hope of building a better world and to provide this community and each individual student the resources he or she requires to succeed in fully achieving their vision.

Advisor: :Henry Han

President: Jake Calviello

Email:tcnjec@tcnj.edu

Website: https://www.tcnjentrepreneurshipclub.org/

Women in Business

Women in Business empowers fellow women to create a supportive network. We turn obstacles into opportunity and focus on the strength and grace it takes to be a successful woman in business. We prepare women to engage in leadership strategies that enrich their professional and personal lives. Every week, we focus on relevant topics such as future career advice, personal branding, self-development, and practical skills to succeed in the professional world.

Advisor: Tammy Lynn Dieterich

President: Shreya Kumar

Email: tcnjwib@tcnj.edu

Instagram: http://Instagram.com/tcnj_wib

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/women-in-business-tcnj/