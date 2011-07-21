Undeclared in the School of Business

The Undeclared program in the School of Business is designed for incoming students who are interested in majoring in Business but uncertain of which area they wish to focus. Students in the Undeclared Business program will complete the same first and second year requirements as a declared major. Introductory courses in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Management, and Information Systems will provide students with a “Common Body of Knowledge” that will help to decide which area of business will best fit their interests and skills.

What majors can I choose from?

Business Administration with specializations in:

Advisement for Undeclared Business Students

Undeclared Business students are advised by the Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising Gavin Farber. Students are required to meet with their advisor at least once a semester, but additional meetings are encouraged, as needed.

Advisement includes:

Meeting with students prior to registration to review coursework and plan an appropriate schedule for the upcoming semester

Recommending that students meet with the chairperson(s) of possible major department(s) for additional information

Referring students to the Career Center in order explore possible majors and careers

Guiding students through the “Change of Major” process

For additional information about advisement for Undeclared business students, visit: Undeclared Business Advising.

When Should I Declare My Major?

While many students change their major within their first year of study, students are strongly encouraged to declare their major no later than the end of the sophomore year. This is the time that most CBK courses are completed and students start to focus on material specific to their discipline. Students interested in the Accounting program must submit applications in the FALL of their sophomore year. The School of Business will accept applications for all other business programs at designated times during the fall and spring semesters. No student may graduate as an Undeclared major. Contact the Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising with any questions or concerns at 609-771-2882.

