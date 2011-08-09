The College of New Jersey Logo

Advising Resources

Welcome to the School of Business Academic Advising Resources Page.

For official college information, view the Undergraduate Bulletin.

Advising Newsletter Spring/Summer 2025

 

If you are a/an… Contact…
Undeclared/Open Option Business Student Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu)
Business Major w/ Assigned Faculty Advisor Within Your Major Your assigned faculty advisor (viewable on the right side of the Student Center screen in PAWS)
Business Major Interested In Applying To A Different Major Within Business Department chair for your prospective major OR Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu)
Non-Business Major Interested In Applying To A Major Within Business Discuss your interest in major with the department chair for your prospective major AND/OR the Career Center. After meeting with the chair/Career Center, email Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu) if you have additional questions related to academic advisement.
Business Major Interested In Applying To A Major Outside Of Business Respective chair for your prospective major OR the assistant dean for the school in which your prospective major resides

        

School of Business Department Chairs

  • Accounting & Information Systems
    Dr. Sunita Ahlawat
    Business Building, Room
    (609) 771 – 3044
    ahlawat@tcnj.edu 
  • Economics
    Dr. Bozena Leven
    Business Building, Room 217
    (609) 771 – 3140
    bleven@tcnj.edu
  • Finance
    Dr. Seung Hee Choi
    Business Building, Room 317
    (609) 771 – 2625
    choi@tcnj.edu
  • Management
    Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu
    Business Building, Room
    (609) 771 – 2944
    ghitules@tcnj.edu
  • Marketing & Interdisciplinary Business
    Dr. John McCarty
    Business Building, Room 130
    (609) 771 – 3220
    mccarty@tcnj.edu

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

