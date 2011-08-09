Advising Resources

If you are a/an… Contact…

Undeclared/Open Option Business Student Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu)

Business Major w/ Assigned Faculty Advisor Within Your Major Your assigned faculty advisor (viewable on the right side of the Student Center screen in PAWS)

Business Major Interested In Applying To A Different Major Within Business Department chair for your prospective major OR Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu)

Non-Business Major Interested In Applying To A Major Within Business Discuss your interest in major with the department chair for your prospective major AND/OR the Career Center. After meeting with the chair/Career Center, email Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu) if you have additional questions related to academic advisement.