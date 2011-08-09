Welcome to the School of Business Academic Advising Resources Page.
For official college information, view the Undergraduate Bulletin.
Advising Newsletter Spring/Summer 2025
|If you are a/an…
|Contact…
|Undeclared/Open Option Business Student
|Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu)
|Business Major w/ Assigned Faculty Advisor Within Your Major
|Your assigned faculty advisor (viewable on the right side of the Student Center screen in PAWS)
|Business Major Interested In Applying To A Different Major Within Business
|Department chair for your prospective major OR Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu)
|Non-Business Major Interested In Applying To A Major Within Business
|Discuss your interest in major with the department chair for your prospective major AND/OR the Career Center. After meeting with the chair/Career Center, email Gavin Farber (farberg@tcnj.edu) if you have additional questions related to academic advisement.
|Business Major Interested In Applying To A Major Outside Of Business
|Respective chair for your prospective major OR the assistant dean for the school in which your prospective major resides
School of Business Department Chairs
- Accounting & Information Systems
Dr. Sunita Ahlawat
Business Building, Room
(609) 771 – 3044
ahlawat@tcnj.edu
- Economics
Dr. Bozena Leven
Business Building, Room 217
(609) 771 – 3140
bleven@tcnj.edu
- Finance
Dr. Seung Hee Choi
Business Building, Room 317
(609) 771 – 2625
choi@tcnj.edu
- Management
Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu
Business Building, Room
(609) 771 – 2944
ghitules@tcnj.edu
- Marketing & Interdisciplinary Business
Dr. John McCarty
Business Building, Room 130
(609) 771 – 3220
mccarty@tcnj.edu
