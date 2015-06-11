Prospective Transfer Student Information

Course Planning Suggestions

Given the rigor and sequencing of the business majors at The College of New Jersey, we recommend that you utilize the below course planning information to assist you in your transfer process. Also, please review Records & Registration’s Transfer Credit Policies: A Comprehensive Listing.If you are currently enrolled at a New Jersey community college, we recommend that you utilize NJTransfer.org for guidance on equivalent coursework. If you are attending a four year institution or an out of state community college, you may use this as a preliminary guide. However, please be advised that all coursework must be formally reviewed by TCNJ to determine eligibility.

BS Degree Programs: Accounting, Economics, Business Administration: Management, Marketing, Finance, and Interdisciplinary Business

MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences OR MAT 127: Calculus A

STA 115: Statistics OR STA 215: Statistical Inference

ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics

ACC 201: Financial Accounting & Reporting

ACC 202: Managerial Accounting (Please note that Accounting majors are required to complete ACC 211: Fundamentals in Accounting; typically speaking, this course must be completed at TCNJ); minimum grade to transfer is “B” if course is completed at a two year college

FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (if offered at your current institution)

MGT 201: Management Principles & Practices

IST 201: IT – Introduction to Data & Information Science

MKT 201: Marketing Principles

BA Degree Program: Economics

FYW 102: Academic Writing (See here for more information); previously WRI 102

For information regarding Math and Writing placement, please review the below links.

Prospective Accounting Majors from a county college: Given the sequencing and course offerings of the Accounting major, degree completion will likely require an additional 5 – 6 semesters (assuming you have completed two years of coursework).