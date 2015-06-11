Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Prospective Transfer Student Information

Course Planning Suggestions

Given the rigor and sequencing of the business majors at The College of New Jersey, we recommend that you utilize the below course planning information to assist you in your transfer process. Also, please review Records & Registration’s Transfer Credit Policies: A Comprehensive Listing.If you are currently enrolled at a New Jersey community college, we recommend that you utilize NJTransfer.org for guidance on equivalent coursework. If you are attending a four year institution or an out of state community college, you may use this as a preliminary guide. However, please be advised that all coursework must be formally reviewed by TCNJ to determine eligibility.

BS Degree Programs: Accounting, Economics, Business Administration: Management, Marketing, Finance, and Interdisciplinary Business

BA Degree Program: Economics

Prospective Accounting Majors from a county college: Given the sequencing and course offerings of the Accounting major, degree completion will likely require an additional 5 – 6 semesters (assuming you have completed two years of coursework).