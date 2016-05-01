Majors and Minors

Learn to lead in business with an undergraduate program ranked among the best in the nation. Covering the full business spectrum, the TCNJ curriculum delivers the broad foundation and specialized knowledge to succeed in your targeted area of business. Our students graduate with sound business judgment and a strong liberal arts background, equipped with the intellectual flexibility to pivot and connect with each new opportunity of a complex global marketplace. Explore the many options within the School of Business, sorting by degree, major, minor, and specialized academic programs.
Bachelor’s Degree Programs
Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Bachelor of Science in Economics
Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Programs
Accounting and Business Analytics, BS/MS
Management and Organizations, BS/MS
Minors
- Accounting Minor
- Business and Society Minor
- Business Studies Minor
- Economics Minor
- Finance Minor
- Financial Planning Minor
- Human Resource Management Minor
- Information Systems and Technology Minor
- International Business Minor
- Leadership Minor
- Management Minor
- Marketing Minor
- Professional Selling Minor
- Supply Chain Management Minor
- Wealth Management Minor
Students often complete a minor either within the School of Business or within a content area outside of business. Minors are a great way to focus free electives into an area of interest. Minors are typically 5 units. Students must declare their minor no later than a semester prior to graduation. For specific requirements, see the respective minor’s website. Please complete this form and send it to the respective department chair.
“Double Counting Rule” in regards to minors:
Major/Minor: Correlate courses for a student’s major may be applied freely to the minor. Outside of correlate coursework, only one course unit may be applied towards both the major and minor.
Interdisciplinary Concentration: Two courses may be counted between a major and interdisciplinary concentration. One course may be counted between a minor and interdisciplinary concentration.
Global Business Program
The School of Business now offers Global Business I and Global Business II options in collaboration with the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.