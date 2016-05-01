Majors and Minors

Students often complete a minor either within the School of Business or within a content area outside of business. Minors are a great way to focus free electives into an area of interest. Minors are typically 5 units. Students must declare their minor no later than a semester prior to graduation. For specific requirements, see the respective minor’s website. Please complete this form and send it to the respective department chair.

“Double Counting Rule” in regards to minors:

Major/Minor: Correlate courses for a student’s major may be applied freely to the minor. Outside of correlate coursework, only one course unit may be applied towards both the major and minor.

Interdisciplinary Concentration: Two courses may be counted between a major and interdisciplinary concentration. One course may be counted between a minor and interdisciplinary concentration.