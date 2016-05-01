The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Majors and Minors

Learn to lead in business with an undergraduate program ranked among the best in the nation. Covering the full business spectrum, the TCNJ curriculum delivers the broad foundation and specialized knowledge to succeed in your targeted area of business. Our students graduate with sound business judgment and a strong liberal arts background, equipped with the intellectual flexibility to pivot and connect with each new opportunity of a complex global marketplace. Explore the many options within the School of Business, sorting by degree, major, minor, and specialized academic programs.

Majors

Bachelor’s Degree Programs

Bachelor of Arts in Economics

Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Economics

Undeclared Business

Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Programs

Accounting and Business Analytics, BS/MS

Management and Organizations, BS/MS

Review resources for information on specific careers in business.

View the course check sheets and suggested a four-year sequence of study for business majors.

Minors

Minors

Students often complete a minor either within the School of Business or within a content area outside of business. Minors are a great way to focus free electives into an area of interest. Minors are typically 5 units. Students must declare their minor no later than a semester prior to graduation. For specific requirements, see the respective minor’s website. Please complete this form and send it to the respective department chair.

“Double Counting Rule” in regards to minors:

Major/Minor: Correlate courses for a student’s major may be applied freely to the minor. Outside of correlate coursework, only one course unit may be applied towards both the major and minor.

Interdisciplinary Concentration: Two courses may be counted between a major and interdisciplinary concentration. One course may be counted between a minor and interdisciplinary concentration.

Global Business Program

Global Business Program

The School of Business now offers Global Business I and Global Business II options in collaboration with the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

» Learn more about these programs

Interdisciplinary Programs

Economics

Bachelor of Arts in Economics Secondary Education (Social Studies)

Bachelor of Arts in Economics Seven-Year BA/MD Doctor of Medicine

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices