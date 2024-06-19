Interdisciplinary Business Specialization

The Interdisciplinary Business (IDB) specialization is for students who evince a genuine commitment to interdisciplinarity. These students are most likely to search for connections between business and non-business disciplines and make the case about the value of their studies to future employers. IDB is a unique specialization in the School of Business that allows students to combine their strong interest in business with their interests in non-business disciplines, including the humanities, social sciences, math, or the sciences. It provides a unique option for students who have strong academic or career interests that bridge business and other disciplines. The specialization requires that students approach business questions in an interdisciplinary fashion from a perspective that integrates concepts and skills from several areas of study- and makes deep connections between business and non-business disciplines. The specialization provides an opportunity for a student to combine two or more academic passions into something fascinating and relevant for them.

IDB is an appropriate specialization for students with a variety of interests who appreciate that business problems require business-discipline knowledge and capacities that are enhanced by studies in non-business subjects. Such students seek an understanding of society, government, politics, technology, language, and culture, as well as the capacity to understand and communicate with others. These students are flexible and will be of value to an organization in many different areas; they will remain engaged, lifelong learners who benefit from their exposure to a range of problem-solving methods and ways of thinking.

Secondary Focus

In addition to allowing students to take advanced courses in a variety of business and nonbusiness disciplines beyond the business common body of knowledge, rather than concentrating in one particular area of business, the specialization requires that students have a secondary, identified focus of study beyond their IDB specialization. This secondary focus of study may include an approved set of five courses from disciplines outside the School of Business that demonstrate a coherent, viable theme, a second major, or a minor that is not from either a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) or Bachelor of Science in Accountancy discipline. Students will work with their advisors to develop their career plan, which will include their choice of business option courses and their secondary focus of study relevant to their academic and career interests. The approved set of five courses may include courses taken to fulfill the College’s College Core requirements. For example, a student who is interested in Western Europe may choose to minor in history or may instead choose to take courses in the history, literature, politics, art, religion, and languages of Western Europe. The intent is that each student’s education should be both individualized and interdisciplinary.

Advisement

IDB students are required to meet with an advisor to develop a preliminary academic plan prior to the registration period during their second semester of sophomore year. Holds will be placed on the student’s record, and they will not be allowed to register for junior year classes without the approval of a preliminary academic plan. To continue as a student in the IDB Specialization, finalized academic plans must be submitted to the Department for approval by October 1st of the student’s junior year.

Curriculum and internship opportunities may be tailored to meet individual career or academic interests. Students are provided with a solid academic foundation that prepares them for careers in a variety of profit and non-profit organizations, corporate training programs, entrepreneurial careers, and entrance into graduate or law school. Three tracks are available within the IDB specialization.

Guided Self-Designed Track Students choosing this track work with advisors to craft their choice of business and nonbusiness courses to meet their academic and career interests. With the guidance of their advisors, students may take appropriate business and non-business courses to fulfill the School’s breadth, specialization, and capstone requirements. This track permits flexibility in the business curriculum while providing a solid foundation in the functional areas of business. Required courses: BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)

ECO 101, ECO 102

MAT 125 or 127, STA 115 or 215

BUS 200

ACC 201, ACC 202

MGT 235, ECO 231, STA 305, or other courses by advisement. (Choice of a secondary focus, if it includes substantial quantitative work, may determine course choice)

FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201 and MKT 201 (.5 course units each)

One breadth course in each area (Finance, Management, Information Systems & Technology, and Marketing)

MGT 360 or MKT 360

MGT 499

Three option courses, business or non-business, by advisement; no more than two options can have the same prefix

BUS 498 or BUS 495 (by advisement)

Required secondary focus of study, second major or minor from other than a BSBA or Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree program Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through Business Breadth or major options. Courses include BUS 360, BUS 380, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, FIN 340, INB, 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340.

Business and Public Policy Track An appreciation of the role of government policy and regulation is critical to managing a business in the global economy. Business people need to consider the policies underlying the laws that govern business activity both in the U.S. and in other countries. The Business and Public Policy Track will enable students to gain an understanding of the implications of government decisions on business and the impact of lobbying on lawmaking. Students choosing this track will be prepared for careers in both the public and private sectors, including working for regulatory agencies and government relations and compliance departments. This track is also excellent preparation for graduate and professional programs. Required Courses: BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)

ECO 101, ECO 102

MAT 125 or 127, STA 115 or 215

BUS 200

ACC 201, ACC 202

MGT 235, ECO 231, STA 305 or other courses by advisement. (Choice of a secondary focus, if it includes substantial quantitative work, may determine course choice)

FIN 201, MGT 201, MKT, 201, IST 201 (.5 course units each)

One breadth course in each area (Finance, Marketing, Management, and Information Systems & Technology)

MGT 360 or MKT 360

MGT 499

MGT 385/BUS 385

BUS 325 or BUS 360

Choose one course from the following: BUS 300, BUS 380, MGT 215, MGT 330, ECO 315, ECO 320, ECO 325, ECO 345, ECO 365, ECO/POL 380, MKT 370 (When the topic is relevant to policy issues) PHL 240, POL 300, POL 305, POL 315, SOC 317, SOC 330, Independent Study or Independent Research by advisement.

BUS 498 or BUS 495 (by advisement)

Required secondary focus of study, second major or minor from other than a BSBA or Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree program Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through Business Breadth or major options. Courses include BUS 360, BUS 380, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, FIN 340, INB, 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340.

Innovation Track This track invites students to think about how they can change the world. Innovation is an interdisciplinary search for new approaches and solutions, including new products, services, social enterprises, understandings, and institutions. The track explores the process of innovation, where new ideas come from, how students can learn to generate and deliver innovations, how and why certain conditions promote innovation, and the ethical and social implications of innovation. The track will invite students to combine innovation-specific courses with coursework from outside the business school to develop interdisciplinary insights that can inspire innovative thinking. Required Courses: BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)

ECO 101, ECO 102

MAT 125 or 127, STA 115 or 215

BUS 200

ACC 201, ACC 202

MGT 235, ECO 231, STA 305, or other courses by advisement. (Choice of a secondary focus, if it includes substantial quantitative work, may determine course choice)

FIN 201, MGT 201, MKT, 201, IST 201 (.5 course units each)

One breadth course in each area (Finance, Marketing, Management, and Information Systems & Technology)

MGT 360 or MKT 360

MGT 499

BUS/MGT 375

Choose one course from the following: MGT 381, MKT 335 or TST 161.

Choose one course from the following: BUS 380, IDS 252, IMM 370 (Topic: The Cult of Technology), or another option by advisement.

BUS 498 or BUS 495 (by advisement)

Required secondary focus of study, second major or minor from other than a BSBA or Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree program Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through Business Breadth or major options. Courses include BUS 360, BUS 380, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, FIN 340, INB, 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340.

Downloads