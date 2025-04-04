The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Congratulations to our 2025 NJCPA Scholarship Recipient

The New Jersey Society of CPAs (NJCPA) Scholarship Fund has supported more than 2,000 New Jersey students, totaling more than $7 million in awards since 1960. The Fund has helped to increase the number of both minorities and women who enter the accounting profession, and many scholarship recipients have been the first to attend college in their families. Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, an essay, and a personal interview. Recipients are recognized each year at a ceremony usually held in late April.

Congratulations to Megan Esser, Senior Accounting major, for being selected as one of this year’s recipients!

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices