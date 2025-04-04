Congratulations to our 2025 NJCPA Scholarship Recipient

The New Jersey Society of CPAs (NJCPA) Scholarship Fund has supported more than 2,000 New Jersey students, totaling more than $7 million in awards since 1960. The Fund has helped to increase the number of both minorities and women who enter the accounting profession, and many scholarship recipients have been the first to attend college in their families. Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, an essay, and a personal interview. Recipients are recognized each year at a ceremony usually held in late April.

Congratulations to Megan Esser, Senior Accounting major, for being selected as one of this year’s recipients!