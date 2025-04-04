The School of Business New Honor Society Inductees – 2025

On April 3, 2025, the School of Business held its annual induction ceremony for Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association (NJCBAA), and Omicron Delta Epsilon. Congratulations to all the new honor society members!

BETA ALPHA PSI

Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premier professional business and financial information organization, BAP recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals.

2025 Inductees:

James Adamo Erik Garv Michael Najar Ryan Rivers Angelia Alvarez Khushi Handa Andrew Naylor Omar Roldan Alexa Bally Stephen Harvey Emily Nolan Tyler Rummel Jordan Basgil Valerie Heifez Katherine O’Leary Brett Schuster Evan Bevilacqua Gabriella Hyman Mark Paulillo Dominic Sommese Gianna Carchia Brianna Iucolino Tyler Pavlick Jonathan Steiger Michael Carnivale Almas Kadire Steven Phang Garrett Terlizzi Richard Deady Dylan Kelly Angela Ragazzo Milin Vora Pritika Dua Claudia Malkinski Janelly Ramirez Colin Whitchurch Jake Falotico Joseph Matone Stephen Reffler

BETA GAMMA SIGMA

Beta Gamma Sigma’s purpose is to encourage and reward scholarship and accomplishment among students of business and administration, to promote the advancement of education in the art and science of business, and to foster integrity in the conduct of business activities. Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for colleges accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In order to be inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a student must be in the upper 10 percent of his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class.

2025 Inductees:

Kristen Afacan Hope Evanko Claudia Malkinski Claire Sorensen Sarah Atia Olivia Falletta Riley Manfredi Alexandra Suarez Dylan Ayar Jackson Fitzgerald Carlie Mathews Colin Andrew Thomas Conor Campbell Evan Gambrill Tyler Pavlick Sarah Vincent Gianna Carchia Camille Harris Chloe Popowich Michael Yanucil III Amanda Connolly Olivia Helmlinger Krithi Reddy Potula Michael Dean Michelle Hicks Jaqueline Smith

NEW JERSEY COLLEGIATE BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ASSOCIATION HONOR SOCIETY

Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, four TCNJ students will be inducted at the ceremony at the New Jersey State House.

2025 Inductees:

John DiCostanzo

Cassidy DiSabato

Madison Santore

Grace Sullivan

OMICRON DELTA EPSILON, THE INTERNATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY IN ECONOMICS

With 678 chapters world-wide, Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies. To become a member of ODE, the International Honor Society in Economics, a student must have completed at least four economics courses with an average of over 3.0 and should be at the junior level with a general scholastic average of 3.0 or better.

2025 Inductees:

Conor Campbell Ameera Parvez Camille Harris William Rodriguez Rebecca Matthews Will Starr Aine Mickey Shannon Stix Max Bernard Nasjletti Rushanna Usmanova

CONGRATULATIONS!