Study Abroad Options

Business today commands a global stage, reliant on complex chains of exchange that cross cultures and continents. Even companies that operate exclusively in the U.S. collaborate and negotiate with people all over the world. In this global economy, the personal growth and international perspectives gained in a study abroad experience add more than polish to your college portfolio. Employers see study abroad as a professional credential for the cross-cultural collaboration demanded of today’s business leaders.

Studying business abroad positions you for success, showing future employers you not only recognize but also embrace the opportunity of the international marketplace. And with dozens of countries to visit and options to consider—from short-term trips to full-year commitments—TCNJ has the study abroad experience to match your goals and interests.

Ghana: Summer 2025 (May 28 – June 12, 2025)

Faculty Leaders: Dr. Michele Naples, Dr. Jerry Petroff, Dr. Manuel Figueroa

TCNJ in Ghana is a Faculty-Led program led by professors from the Departments of Economics, Integrative STEM Education, and Special Education. This eye-opening program is based in Accra, Ghana, in partnership with the Haven School for Special Education. Students gain hands-on experience with Ghanaian teachers and students. An independent study in business includes a placement with an NGO or a government office.

Quick Information

Business courses offered include ECO 270 Women, Gender and Development, and independent studies in business or economics.

Each course includes an experiential component.

In the past students have done projects for local NGOs, or attended a climate conference for municipal leaders.

View the videos on our YouTube Channel and hear from a student who completed this trip in Summer 2023.

London: Spring 2025 – Faculty Accompanied Semester & First Year Seminar

TCNJ is proud to offer a new global opportunity with our long-standing partner, FIE London, a study abroad program provider with years of experience coordinating safe and enriching study abroad experiences for our and other U.S. college/university students.

Students will be accompanied by TCNJ professor, Karen Becker who will teach two business courses in London during the Spring 2025 semester:

FYS: Building a Dignified Life through the SDGs

BUS/MKT 370: UNGP, Fostering Dignity through Work

These courses serve as the anchor of this experience in London, offering students an opportunity to place what they are learning into a larger, contemporary context.

For first year TCNJ students, this experience will allow students to satisfy their first year seminar requirement in addition to other degree requirements with courses offered by FIE London taught in the heart of London. For rising upper class TCNJ students are eligible to take the 370 course as a stand alone while completing other degree requirements.

First year TCNJ students that intend to apply for this experience will be asked to complete an intent to enroll form in order for them to be appropriately guided through the process of understanding the commitments of this program.

All TCNJ students will complete the regular TCNJ study abroad application process during the preceding fall semester (which is slated to open late Summer 2024) which requires that they consult with their academic advisor and department for course planning. For more detailed information visit TCNJ London.

Visit our YouTube Channel for a short video about Lions in London.

