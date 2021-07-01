Graduate Areas of Study

MBA Programs

Business Administration, MBA

Pursue your MBA at TCNJ and gain the skills and acumen to take your career further — faster. Select from two tracks: Business Analytics or Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership. You’ll focus on your track in your first year, earn a certificate in that area, and then take your MBA core courses the second year.

» Learn more about the MBA Program.

Business Administration and Public Health, MBA/MPH

Master the principles of population-based health and business skills and set yourself apart as a well-rounded candidate for health care leadership. TCNJ’s joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Public Health degree can be completed in two years of full-time study through a blend of on-campus and online learning — which means you’ll earn two degrees in less time and with fewer required credits than if you were to pursue them separately.

» Learn more about the MBA/MPH Program.

Accelerated Programs

Accounting and Business Analytics, BS/MS

Grow your career and stand out in this in-demand professional discipline with a BS/MS in Accounting and Business Analytics. Our program combines foundational concepts with cutting-edge analytics tools and techniques to prepare students for success on the CPA exam and in the evolving accounting field. Hybrid course delivery and an accelerated degree pathway empower you to chart your path toward a fulfilling, rewarding career.

» Learn more about the Accounting and Business Analytics Program.

Management and Organizations, BS/MS

Develop your leadership platform and gain the business skills to drive organizational success with a BS/MS in Management and Organizations. Familiarize yourself with crucial managerial concepts such as strategy, supply chain operations, and human resource management, and customize your program with cross-disciplinary electives tailored to your professional goals. Hybrid course delivery and an accelerated degree pathway empower you to chart your path toward leadership across a wide range of fields and industries.

» Learn more about the Management and Organizations Program.

Certificate Programs

Business Analytics Certificate

Gain the contemporary analytic skills you need to make complex, strategic decisions that move businesses forward and improve performance. You’ll learn how to work with widely used analytics tools (including R and Python) and industry datasets when completing your class assignments.

» Learn more about the Business Analytics certificate.



Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership Certificate

Explore processes that lead to innovative ideas, products, and services. Challenge the status quo and find new ways to deliver value. In this program, you’ll learn how to think more strategically, gain new insights related to how people and organizations work, and develop managerial skills that enable you to lead others in change initiatives.

» Learn more about the Strategy, Innovation and Leadership certificate.

Healthcare Management Certificate (Online)

Prepare to lead in the fast-paced, challenging healthcare environment. This fully online program focuses on the essential resource allocation, population research, and data-driven decision-making skills needed to stand out to employers and enhance patient care. With a one-year timeline and the opportunity to transfer completed courses toward a Master of Business Administration or a Master of Public Health, this program is a perfect fit for motivated professionals in any stage of their career.

» Learn more about the Healthcare Management certificate.