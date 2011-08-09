Scholarship and Awards

TCNJ School of Business Foundation Scholarships & Awards

Accountancy Academic Merit Awards Ross A. Henzel ’86 Scholarship Alyssa Ruggieri ’09 Scholar Award Lowell F. Johnson ’34 Scholarship Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award The Beverly Kaye Award Edward J. Bambach ’50 School of Business Scholarship Sailor Montelbano Scholarship The Cohn Reznick LLP Accounting Scholarship Dr. Hossein Nouri Accounting Award Dean Thomas P. Breslin Memorial Fund Tom Sabroe ’86 Scholarship Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key Susanne Svizeny ’79 Scholarship Maureen Downie School of Business Scholarship Eric & Gretchen Szabo Study Abroad Scholarship Dr. Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award Waters Family Scholarship Horvath & Glacin Scholarship Gloria E. Weissbart ’78 Scholarship Fund Evan & Jennifer Graf ’96 International Travel Fund

Descriptions of these awards and scholarships are available.

Private Scholarships

School of Business Dean’s List

The current Dean’s List. As indicated in the College’s Undergraduate Bulletin:

“All degree candidates who complete 3 or more course units [=12 credits] (other than additive credits) in a semester with assigned letter grades and who have earned a 3.5 GPA that semester are eligible to be included in that semester’s Dean’s List. Pass (P) is not an assigned letter grade and may not be used toward meeting the requirements for the Dean’s List.”

Honor Society Induction Ceremonies

The induction ceremonies for Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Omicron Delta Epsilon were held at the School of Business Annual Honor Society Luncheon in the Spring. Each May, the top 1% of graduating seniors are inducted into the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society at the NJ State House. Visit the list of new members inducted into each organization.

Academic Awards

Each year during the Senior Awards Ceremony, the faculty of the School of Business recognize the academic and co-curricular achievements of our graduating seniors. Descriptions of Academic Awards can be viewed online. View a complete listing of the 2023 Awards and Academic Honors recipients.