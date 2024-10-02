The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Daniel R. Hall Social Justice Award

The Daniel R. Hall Social Justice Award was established in honor of and in memory of Dr. Daniel r. Hall, a beloved member of the Economics faculty, who is remembered for his personal dedication to education and the growth of students. The award was established in 1992 by alumni and students to honor his legacy and emulate his generosity, humility, and service, and the impact it had on the lives of students. The scholarship is meant to further honor Dr. Hall’s advocacy of increasing social justice or social welfare concerns among students. Please note: This award is no longer given.

Criteria was:

  • a rising senior
  • be an Economics major (B.S. or B.A.) or minor
  • either
    • demonstrate voluntary involvement in a past or ongoing campus or community-based activity that fosters social justice/welfare OR
    • write a research paper concerning a social justice/welfare topic

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Past Recipients

2024 – Adki-Frederick Arceo Jordan, II & Joseph Abriam
2021 – Eric Holder & Zachary Sperling
2020 – Olivia Picone, Noah Sperling, & Sanjana Inamdar
2019 – Suly Merida & Emanuel Varela
2018 – Steven Pittaro & Felix Aidala-Brody

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices