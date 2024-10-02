The Daniel R. Hall Social Justice Award was established in honor of and in memory of Dr. Daniel r. Hall, a beloved member of the Economics faculty, who is remembered for his personal dedication to education and the growth of students. The award was established in 1992 by alumni and students to honor his legacy and emulate his generosity, humility, and service, and the impact it had on the lives of students. The scholarship is meant to further honor Dr. Hall’s advocacy of increasing social justice or social welfare concerns among students. Please note: This award is no longer given.

Criteria was:

a rising senior

be an Economics major (B.S. or B.A.) or minor

either demonstrate voluntary involvement in a past or ongoing campus or community-based activity that fosters social justice/welfare OR write a research paper concerning a social justice/welfare topic



_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Past Recipients

2024 – Adki-Frederick Arceo Jordan, II & Joseph Abriam

2021 – Eric Holder & Zachary Sperling

2020 – Olivia Picone, Noah Sperling, & Sanjana Inamdar

2019 – Suly Merida & Emanuel Varela

2018 – Steven Pittaro & Felix Aidala-Brody