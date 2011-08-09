Scholarship & Academic Award Descriptions

Accountancy Academic Merit Awards

The accountancy department recognizes several of its most outstanding students. The Award is presented to the top three accountancy students in recognition of demonstrated academic and personal excellence, and outstanding qualities of character and leadership.

Alyssa Ruggieri ’09 Scholar Award

This award is presented to a senior chosen to work on a scholarly project with a marketing faculty member during their senior year.

Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award

Appraisal Economics is the corporate sponsor of the School’s financial valuation program. This organization presents $1000 to the student who completes the best valuation project. Students of all majors, within the School of Business, are eligible to receive this award.

The Beverly Kaye Award

This award is presented to the management student with the highest GPA, including the completion of a Human Resource course.

Edward J. Bambach ’50 School of Business Scholarship

The Edward J. Bambach ’50 School of Business Scholarship was established by friends and colleagues of Mr. Bambach. The scholarship is awarded to an outstanding finance major who is also involved in a student life program (e.g., athletic, student club, or student organization).

The CohnReznick LLP Accounting Scholarship

Established by CohnReznik LLP, this scholarship is awarded to accounting majors to recognize outstanding accounting students who are engaged as a leader. Preference is given to student from underserved populations.

Dean Thomas P. Breslin Memorial Fund

The Dean Thomas P. Breslin Memorial Fund was established to honor the legacy and accomplishments of Dr. Breslin, who joined TCNJ in 1972, served as associate and acting dean, and shepherded the School of Business’s through its initial accreditation with AACSB. Dr. Breslin is remembered by his colleagues for his kindness, generosity and commitment to mentorship and undergraduate education. The Fund established in his name honors his service by supporting the Economics Department at The College of New Jersey School of Business. Additional information can be viewed here.

Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key

Delta Sigma Pi, the national business fraternity, permits each of its chapters to recognize the graduate with the highest grade point average by awarding the Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key.

The Maureen Downie School of Business Scholarship

The Maureen Downie School of Business Scholarship was established by Jill Walker ’94 in honor of Maureen Downie, her first manager after graduating TCNJ. The scholarship was established to support female and gender-neutral business students who have financial need. Her motivation to support female and gender-neutral students is to help close the gender gap among students in the School of Business, creating a more diverse environment.

Dr. Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award

Until his retirement on January 1, 2001, Dr. Neil Gaston spent almost all of his adult life (about 44 years) at The College of New Jersey. When he first arrived as a freshman in 1956, the College was known as Trenton State Teachers’ College. He graduated in 1960, earning his Masters’ Degree in 1962 from what had become Trenton State College. After graduation he accepted a teaching position at Sparta NJ High School, but in his third year there he was invited to return to the College as a faculty member – an invitation which he, at first, refused.

During the next 38 years Dr. Gaston served as a faculty member at the College. In 1971, while a faculty member, Dr. Gaston received his doctorate in business education from New York University. Also, during this time, he rose from an instructor to a full professor. In 1992 he was appointed Associate Dean for Student Affairs in the School of Business – a position he would not accept if it took him completely out of the classroom. Over the years he taught a variety of courses, including Business Education courses, Business Law, Personal Finance, Risk and Insurance. Additionally, he served as editor of a state professional magazine, wrote and published a number of articles on the teaching of business education, and did some extensive writing for West Publishing Company and the New York Stock Exchange.

Dr. Gaston came to love the College, and especially its students. He took great pleasure in chairing the Student Achievement Award Committee, overseeing the award that now bears his name and consists of a cash award (determined by investment earnings) and a plaque, with an engraved inscription of the recipient’s name, to be displayed permanently in the School of Business.

To be eligible for the award, a recipient must be a graduating senior in the School of Business with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2, both overall and in business courses. The winning student must also have a significant record of involvement in college and/or community activities, demonstrate strong leadership skills and character, and show great promise for future success.

Horvath & Glacin Scholarship

The Horvath & Glacin Scholarship was established to be awarded to accounting students entering their sophomore or junior year in good academic standing. As a Certified Public Accounting firm in Pennington, NJ, Horvath & Glacin, P.C. recognized the need to educate highly qualified accounting professionals. With this in mind, they established this annual scholarship to ensure highly talented, deserving students, pursuing a degree in accounting have the financial resources to attend TCNJ.

Evan & Jennifer Graf ’96 International Travel Fund

This fund was established by Jennifer Graf, a 1996 graduate of TCNJ’s School of Business, and her husband Evan to support global travel-related expenses for students in the School of Business.

Dr. Daniel R. Hall Award

The Economics Program of the College of New Jersey administers the Dr. Daniel R. Hall Award to acknowledge and reward excellence in community service and the study of economics. The award was created in 1992 by a group of students to encourage future students to emulate the attributes of excellence and service personified by Dr. Daniel R. Hall, Chairman of the Economics Department at that time. Additional information can be viewed here.

Ross A. Henzel ’86 Scholarship

The Ross A. Henzel ’86 Scholarship was established in honor of Ross Henzel who earned a degree in Business Administration from The College of New Jersey in 1986. The scholarship was created to support to School of Business students majoring in either Management or Marketing who have high academic achievement, high financial need, and demonstration of an entrepreneurial spirit as evidenced by intercollegiate activities, experiential learning or corporate work experience.

The Lowell F. Johnson ’34 Scholarship

The Lowell F. Johnson ’34 Scholarship was created in honor and in memory of Lowell F. Johnson, a distinguished alumnus from the Class of 1934, an an outstanding civic servant who brought honor and recognition to The College of New Jersey for more than 60 years following his graduation from what was then Trenton State College. Mr. Johnson provided an outstanding example of community service, most notably in support of his alma mater, in addition to his lifetime commitment to quality health care. He served 14 years on the College’s Board of Trustees, was recipient of the Alumni Citation and was among the first group of individuals to be awarded an honorary doctorate from The College of New Jersey in 1988. The scholarship is awarded to full-time business students with academic promise and a record of involvement in student activities and/or intercollegiate athletics and/or community/civic activities.

The Beverly Kaye ’65 Award

The Beverly Kaye ’65 award is given at the annual Senior Awards Ceremony to two outstanding students majoring in Management. These two student must have the highest GPA’s and have complete a Human Resources course.

The Sailer Montelbano Scholarship

The Sailer Montelbano Scholarship was established by Christine Montelbano ’83 to support female business students who have financial need. The recipient must be a full-time female student enrolled with a major in the School of Business in good academic standing and demonstrating financial need.

Dr. Hossein Nouri Award for Excellence & Collegiality in Service

The Dr. Hossein Nouri Award for Excellence in Collegiality and Service was recently established by Dr. Hossein Nouri, a recently retired School of Business Professor in the Accounting and Information Systems Department. He taught at the College for 30 years. Throughout his career, Dr. Nouri earned citations in numerous publications, sometimes in collaboration with other TCNJ faculty. His strong passion for helping graduating students transition to the professional workplace led to the creation of this new award. The award is given to a standout graduating accounting student who has displayed outstanding collegiality and service to the School of Business and TCNJ.

Tom Sabroe ’86 Scholarship

Tom Sabroe graduated from The College of New Jersey with a Bachelor of Arts in 1986 and a Master of Science in Management in 1988. In his effort to help more students from underrepresented populations at TCNJ, Mr. Sabroe established this scholarship. The scholarship is giving to an accounting major who has completed their sophomore year, demonstrates high academic merit and financial need, and is from an underrepresented population.

Susanne Svizeny ’79 Scholarshp

Susanne Svizeny graduated from Trenton State College in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She has served on the TCNJ Board of Directors, and currently serves on the TCNJ Board of Trustees (since 20040. While serving on these boards she assumed numerous leadership positions including serving as chair of each. In 1999, Ms. Svizeny received the Alumni Citation Award in recognition of her many years of service to the College and it’s mission. The awarding of this scholarship shall be to an incoming, female freshman admitted to the School of Business who demonstrates high academic achievement and financial need. Additionally, this student must have demonstrated leadership qualities during high school by having served as a class officer or other recognized leadership position in their school or community.

Eric & Gretchen Szabo Study Abroad Scholarship

Recognizing the transformational experience of going abroad, this scholarship was established by Eric Szabo ’97 and Gretchen Szabo ’99 to provide a one-time scholarship for students enrolled full-time in the School of Business at The College of New Jersey. The purpose is to financially support a student who wishes to study abroad for one semester or a full academic year (two semesters). It is their intent that this scholarship will help students gain a greater appreciation of other cultures and experiences, all critical to success in a global economy. The Scholarship is given to a rising junior or senior who is enrolled in the School of Business, who are a native of Mercer County, New Jersey and have a GPA of at least 3.0. Preference is given to students who exhibit outstanding leadership skills within the School of Business and in College extracurricular programs or in their communities. Waters Family Scholarship This Scholarship was created in honor of the late Donald Waters, who served with distinction on The College of New Jersey Foundation and provided outstanding leadership to both the College and Foundation. In 2003, he was honored posthumously as the recipient of the Foundation’s inaugural lifetime recognition award and for many years was recognized for his civic and philanthropic activities.

Student Leadership Recognition Awards

The School of Business recognizes graduating seniors who have made outstanding contributions to student organizations affiliated with the School of Business through service and leadership.