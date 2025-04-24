Mentoring Program Success!

In the fall 2024 semester, the School of Business began a pilot of a new mentoring program. The purpose of the program was to connect School of Business students (mentees) with Alumni (mentors) who would be a resource for the mentees, answer questions, share experiences, guide them in building skills to achieve their goals, and provide general career advice.

During that first semester, 11 students and alumni participated. Mentor/Mentee pairs were matched up based on areas such as major or career area of interest, and personal interests. The pilot went well, and a few adjustments were made based on feedback from the participants.

In Spring 2025, the full Mentoring Program was launched. Over 100 alumni and 60 students signed up for the program. As the semester comes to an end, we held a networking mixer for mentors and mentees earlier this week. This was the first opportunity for some of the mentors and mentees to meet in person. We’re excited about the successful conclusion of our spring mentoring program! We hope that our returning mentors and mentees, and hopefully many new ones, will join us again in the fall!

If you are interested in participating in the mentoring program for the fall semester, email business@tcnj.edu.