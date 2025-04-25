TCNJ student team awarded fourth in division and honorable mention at this year’s Solar District Cup

A team of nine students from the College earned fourth place and an honorable mention in their division on Monday at this year’s United States Department of Energy Solar District Cup Collegiate Design Competition. The team was recognized for designing a clean energy system for SUNY Oneonta that is both financially and environmentally efficient.
The students on the team were:
Coordinating
- Terrell Osei-Kyei, junior civil engineering major
- Dakota Kozuch, junior political science major
Development
- Vincent Chang, junior English major
- Emma Crowningshield, senior political science major
Conceptual Design
- Cheyenne Torraca, junior electrical engineering major
- Cole Huetz, junior mechanical engineering major
- Emily Oberman, junior civil engineering major
- Abigail Maroon, sophomore mechanical engineering major
Finance
- Syed Mohsin, freshman accounting major
Advisors to the student team were:
- Paul Romano, senior director of sustainability and energy management at the College
- Wes Fermanich, senior project engineer at Nexamp
- Trevor O’Grady, economics professor at the College
- Anthony Deese, chair of the College’s department of electrical and computer engineering
- Kathryn Foster, political science professor at the College
You can read the full story in the latest issue of The Signal (The Signal – Solar District Cup).