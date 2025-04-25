TCNJ student team awarded fourth in division and honorable mention at this year’s Solar District Cup

A team of nine students from the College earned fourth place and an honorable mention in their division on Monday at this year’s United States Department of Energy Solar District Cup Collegiate Design Competition. The team was recognized for designing a clean energy system for SUNY Oneonta that is both financially and environmentally efficient.

The students on the team were:

Coordinating

Terrell Osei-Kyei, junior civil engineering major

Dakota Kozuch, junior political science major

Development

Vincent Chang, junior English major

Emma Crowningshield, senior political science major

Conceptual Design

Cheyenne Torraca, junior electrical engineering major

Cole Huetz, junior mechanical engineering major

Emily Oberman, junior civil engineering major

Abigail Maroon, sophomore mechanical engineering major

Finance

Syed Mohsin, freshman accounting major

Advisors to the student team were:

Paul Romano, senior director of sustainability and energy management at the College

Wes Fermanich, senior project engineer at Nexamp

Trevor O’Grady, economics professor at the College

Anthony Deese, chair of the College’s department of electrical and computer engineering

Kathryn Foster, political science professor at the College

You can read the full story in the latest issue of The Signal (The Signal – Solar District Cup).