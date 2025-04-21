The College of New Jersey Logo

School of Business Graduate Programs Spring Wrap Up

April has flown by! Here are a few highlights from the TCNJ School of Business Graduate Programs as the students wrapped up the Spring semester:

● On April 19th, the School of Business Graduate Programs hosted the Second Annual MBA Alumni Panel. Thank you to Kayla Bertolino ’18 & ’23, Lauren Biernacki ’17 & ’21, Saadia Hussain ’21 & ’23, and Siddharth Rathi ’24, for sharing excellent insights and advice with current students!

● School of Business Graduate Assistant, Jaclyn Feit, has been tabling around campus to raise awareness for our graduate programs, including new accelerated BS/MS pathways.

● Students in Dr. Huang’s Text Mining Course analyzed complaint narratives from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau database and shared their findings with PerformLine’s Michael Gibney, Director of Client Solutions. Michael and the team at PerformLine have been awesome partners and mentors as we’ve fine-tuned this text mining project over the past two years.

● Students joined us on April 12th for our Spring 2025 Happy Hour at Wildflowers Inn. Many of the students in this picture will complete their Master’s degrees this Summer. Watch out, world!

Congratulations to our graduate students & all TCNJ Lions for another semester of successes in and beyond the classroom.

