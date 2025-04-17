TCNJ School of Business Real Estate Club Case Competition Winners Announced!

The Real Estate Club 2nd Annual Case Competition Finals were held on April 16, 2025. The competition began with 7 teams of 19 students competing in round one. The teams were tasked with analyzing a value-added investment opportunity of 1 Electronics Drive in Hamilton, New Jersey, to discern effective leasing strategies on the existing asset while also targeting a development plan to optimize value creation on the adjacent parcel of land within zoning regulations.

Three teams progressed to the finals on April 16th at JLL’s Morristown, NJ office. The winners of this year’s competition are:

First Place

Patrick Gallagher, Senior, Finance major

Michael Giancaspro, Junior, Finance major

Collin Albanese, Senior, Finance major

Second Place

Daniel Cohen, Sophomore, Finance major

Doni Freeman, Junior, Economics major

Gavin Danitz, Junior, Finance major

Congratulations to all the teams!

This competition would not have happened without the hard work of Salvatore Zotti (Senior, Finance major), co-founder of the Real Estate Club, who put this competition together for the first time last year! A huge thank you to our amazing group of sponsors who not only sponsored the prize money for the competition, but also their time in judging and working with the students.

Jeremy Neuer ’96 of JLL

Stephen Feinberg ’10 of Saxum Real Estate

Peter Crovo of Seagis Property Group

James Keenoy ’07, President & Founder of Farrell Flynn

A special thank you to Professor Eric Szabo ’97, Senior Lecturer at TCNJ School of Business and Faculty Advisor to the Real Estate Club for all that you do!

Thank you all for your dedication to TCNJ School of Business and its students!