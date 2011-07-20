Daniel R. Hall Award

The Economics Program of The College of New Jersey administers the Daniel R. Hall Award to acknowledge and reward excellence in community service and the study of economics. The award was created in 1992 by a group of students to encourage future students to emulate the attributes of excellence and service personified by Daniel R. Hall, Chairman of the Economics Department at that time. The recipient(s) will be announced at the School of Business Commencement and will receive an individual plaque and a monetary award. The name or names of the recipients will be engraved on a permanent plaque displayed in the School of Business.

The award is intended to motivate and assist economics majors to pursue graduate education, an active role in economics, and/or service to the community. Selection will be based on:

enrollment in The College of New Jersey Economics B. A. or B. S. program, and

achievement of an overall GPA in Economics courses of 3.25 or higher, and

service activities (department, school, college & community)

The Economics faculty will resolve all questions of eligibility, make the selection(s) and determine the amount of the award(s). The amount of the award will be based on the assets of the Daniel R. Hall account maintained by the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, the number of recipients and the judgment of the Economics faculty.

Past Recipients of the Daniel R. Hall Award