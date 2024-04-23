Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

School of Business Honor Society Induction Ceremony

On April 21, 2024, the School of Business held its annual induction ceremony for Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association (NJCBAA), and Omicron Delta Epsilon.

BETA ALPHA PSI
Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premier professional business and financial information organization, BAP recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals.

2024 Inductees:

Nicholas Afanador         Katherine Hager           Michael Pressimone
Kayl Bagdasaroglu         Shane Harnett              Yessenia Quiles
Jack Befeler                    Olivia Helmlinger         Grace Raber
Gianna Benedetto          Victoria Hermann         Shravan Raghavendran
Shan Bhatt                      Derek Jordan               Michael Ragusa
Brendan Billack               Julia Kingham             Cameron Ruffini
Katrina Birkeland            John Kirkpatrick          Salvatore Ruggeri
Patrick Bozza                   Kyle Lin                        Trevor Sahol
Dominick Canzona          Lydia Lin                      Isabella Saia
Shirley Chen                    Gabriella Locascio      Michael Sangiovanni
Bradley Cohen                 Patrick Lynch              Raymond Schmitt
Amanda Connolly           Zackery Malovich        Nicole Seibert
Victoria Dasilva              Praneal Mandavia       Matthew Silva
Jillian Decker                  Christopher Meder      Brandon Theobald
Mia Degenova                 Alexis Moakler             Kyle Tierney
Brielle Denunzio              Jack Murray                 Izak Torrens
Christian Dudas              Julian Napoli               Delmis Vargas
Devin Erakin                    Sofia Papadopoulos    Walter Villafuerte
Sean Ferrie                      Gauri Patel                  Dyllan Wade
Devika Francia                 Ronik Patel                   Muhammad Warraich
Madison Freas                 Christina Persichilli      Ryan Whitney
Frank Frontera                 Ehsanullah Popal          Michael Yanucil
Patrick Gallagher            Jonathan Powers           Karina Yermachenkova
Julia Goldovsky              Ajay Prasath                  Christina Zheng

BETA GAMMA SIGMA
Beta Gamma Sigma’s purpose is to encourage and reward scholarship and accomplishment among students of business and administration, to promote the advancement of education in the art and science of business, and to foster integrity in the conduct of business activities. Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for colleges accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In order to be inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a student must be in the upper 10 percent of his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class.

2024 inductees:

Shirley ChenBrittany Reimer
Brielle DenunzioValentina Rowe
Diana DiMaggioMadison Santore
Cassidy DiSabatoRyan Thalwitzer
Aidan GrigorianJenna Uster
Shane HarnettKatie Warner

 

NEW JERSEY COLLEGIATE BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ASSOCIATION HONOR SOCIETY
Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, four TCNJ students will be inducted at the ceremony at the New Jersey State House.

2024 inductees:

Evan J. CarusoAlexander M. Jacobsen
Andson C. ChanEmma N. Williams

 

OMICRON DELTA EPSILON, THE INTERNATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY IN ECONOMICS
With 678 chapters world-wide, Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies. To become a member of ODE, the International Honor Society in Economics, a student must have completed at least four economics courses with an average of over 3.0 and should be at the junior level with a general scholastic average of 3.0 or better.

2024 inductees:

Liam BarnettAidan Grigorian
John BergenDylan Vella

 

