School of Business Honor Society Induction Ceremony

On April 21, 2024, the School of Business held its annual induction ceremony for Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Gamma Sigma, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association (NJCBAA), and Omicron Delta Epsilon.

BETA ALPHA PSI

Beta Alpha Psi is a national honors organization for information professionals, which includes Accounting, Information Systems, and Finance majors. As a premier professional business and financial information organization, BAP recognizes academic excellence and complements members’ formal education by providing interaction and networking among students, faculty, and professionals.

2024 Inductees:



Nicholas Afanador Katherine Hager Michael Pressimone Kayl Bagdasaroglu Shane Harnett Yessenia Quiles Jack Befeler Olivia Helmlinger Grace Raber Gianna Benedetto Victoria Hermann Shravan Raghavendran Shan Bhatt Derek Jordan Michael Ragusa Brendan Billack Julia Kingham Cameron Ruffini Katrina Birkeland John Kirkpatrick Salvatore Ruggeri Patrick Bozza Kyle Lin Trevor Sahol Dominick Canzona Lydia Lin Isabella Saia Shirley Chen Gabriella Locascio Michael Sangiovanni Bradley Cohen Patrick Lynch Raymond Schmitt Amanda Connolly Zackery Malovich Nicole Seibert Victoria Dasilva Praneal Mandavia Matthew Silva Jillian Decker Christopher Meder Brandon Theobald Mia Degenova Alexis Moakler Kyle Tierney Brielle Denunzio Jack Murray Izak Torrens Christian Dudas Julian Napoli Delmis Vargas Devin Erakin Sofia Papadopoulos Walter Villafuerte Sean Ferrie Gauri Patel Dyllan Wade Devika Francia Ronik Patel Muhammad Warraich Madison Freas Christina Persichilli Ryan Whitney Frank Frontera Ehsanullah Popal Michael Yanucil Patrick Gallagher Jonathan Powers Karina Yermachenkova Julia Goldovsky Ajay Prasath Christina Zheng

BETA GAMMA SIGMA

Beta Gamma Sigma’s purpose is to encourage and reward scholarship and accomplishment among students of business and administration, to promote the advancement of education in the art and science of business, and to foster integrity in the conduct of business activities. Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for colleges accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In order to be inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, a student must be in the upper 10 percent of his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class.

2024 inductees:

Shirley Chen Brittany Reimer Brielle Denunzio Valentina Rowe Diana DiMaggio Madison Santore Cassidy DiSabato Ryan Thalwitzer Aidan Grigorian Jenna Uster Shane Harnett Katie Warner

NEW JERSEY COLLEGIATE BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ASSOCIATION HONOR SOCIETY

Each Spring, the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association Honor Society, established by the deans of the colleges of business at our two-year and four-year colleges in New Jersey, recognizes the very highest academic achievement of undergraduate students pursuing their studies in the field of business, inducting the top 1% of students at their respective collegiate institutions. This year, four TCNJ students will be inducted at the ceremony at the New Jersey State House.

2024 inductees:

Evan J. Caruso Alexander M. Jacobsen Andson C. Chan Emma N. Williams

OMICRON DELTA EPSILON, THE INTERNATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY IN ECONOMICS

With 678 chapters world-wide, Omicron Delta Epsilon is one of the world’s largest academic honor societies. To become a member of ODE, the International Honor Society in Economics, a student must have completed at least four economics courses with an average of over 3.0 and should be at the junior level with a general scholastic average of 3.0 or better.

2024 inductees: