School of Business 2024 Senior Awards Ceremony

Last evening, the School of Business held the 2024 Senior Awards Ceremony. Each year the faculty of the School of Business recognizes the academic and co-curricular achievements of our graduating Seniors. In her welcome address, Interim Dean Dieterich said, “Today, we gather to honor those who have exemplified remarkable commitment to their studies and have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their academic endeavors. I’m thrilled to celebrate with all of you today and thank you for the ways you have made a difference. You went above and beyond, and we are so proud of you.”

A full description of all of the awards can be found here.

Click to view the video of the 2024 Senior Award Recipients.

The award recipients are:

Accountancy Academic Merit Awards Sophia C. Musienko Brett Carter Hubbard Michael A. Bargna

Alyssa Ruggieri ’09 Scholar Award Rachel Zeek

Appraisal Economics Excellence in Valuation Award Jeremiah Himaia

The Beverly Kaye Award Aashmi Mariam Mathew Alexa M. Amantea

Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key Alexander Jacobsen Andson Chan

Dr. Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award Tiffany Rojas

Daniel R. Hall Social Justice Scholarship Adi-Frederick Arceo Jordan II

Dr. Hossein Nouri Award for Excellence & Collegiality in Service Olivia Ross

Student Leadership Recognition Awards Aditi Priolkar – Alpha Kappa Psi Grace Tronolone – American Marketing Association Isabella LeBow – Beta Alpha Psi Erik Koller – CEO Peer Mentors Shantal Romero – Delta Sigma Pi Zachary Rhoda – Economics Club Alexander Martino – Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter Tiffany Rojas – Association of Latino Professionals for America Tiffany Rojas – National Association of Black Accountants Meghan Gelcius – Pi Sigma Epsilon Lauren Goodger – Society for Human Resource Management

Accounting Academic Honors 1st Honors – Sophia C. Musienko 2nd Honors – Brett Carter Hubbard 3rd Honors – Michael A. Bargna

Economics Academic Honors 1st Honors – Mateo Rafael Perez 2nd Honors – Aidan Emery Grigorian 3rd Honors – Adi-Frederick Arceo Jordan II

Finance Academic Honors 1st Honors (tie) – Alexander Matthew Jacobsen & Andson C. Chan 3rd Honors – Erik Michael Koller

Interdisciplinary Business Academic Honors 1st Honors – Adam Peter Juraga 2nd Honors – Julianne M. Brinton 3rd Honors – Alexa Grace Gombas

Management Academic Honors 1st Honors – Aashmi Mariam Mathew 2nd Honors – Alexa M. Amantea 3rd Honors – Brianna M. Apen

Marketing Academic Honors 1st Honors – Grace Erin Tronolone 2nd Honors – Bhargavi Kartik 3rd Honors – Katie Anne Warner



Congratulations to all of the award recipients!