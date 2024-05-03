Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

School of Business 2024 Senior Awards Ceremony

Last evening, the School of Business held the 2024 Senior Awards Ceremony.  Each year the faculty of the School of Business recognizes the academic and co-curricular achievements of our graduating Seniors. In her welcome address, Interim Dean Dieterich said, “Today, we gather to honor those who have exemplified remarkable commitment to their studies and have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their academic endeavors. I’m thrilled to celebrate with all of you today and thank you for the ways you have made a difference. You went above and beyond, and we are so proud of you.”

A full description of all of the awards can be found here.

Senior Awards Ceremony photos.
Click to view the video of the 2024 Senior Award Recipients.

The award recipients are:

Congratulations to all of the award recipients!