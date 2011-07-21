Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

Management Minor

The minor in management requires five course units.

Requirements

Core (1 course unit)

  • MGT 201 (.5 course unit) and one .5 course unit from IST 201, MKT 201 or FIN 201

Additional Sequence (2 course units)

Choose two courses:

  • MGT 320 or PSY 364
  • MGT 301 or PSY 267
  • MGT 310 or MGT 350

Additional MGT Courses (2 course units)

Choose two courses:

  • MGT prefix – OR – one additional course with an MGT prefix and one course from PSY 101, ECO 101 or SOC 101

NOTE: Only one PSY course may be used toward this minor