Management Minor

The minor in management requires five course units.
Requirements
Core (1 course unit)
- MGT 201 (.5 course unit) and one .5 course unit from IST 201, MKT 201 or FIN 201
Additional Sequence (2 course units)
Choose two courses:
- MGT 320 or PSY 364
- MGT 301 or PSY 267
- MGT 310 or MGT 350
Additional MGT Courses (2 course units)
Choose two courses:
- MGT prefix – OR – one additional course with an MGT prefix and one course from PSY 101, ECO 101 or SOC 101
NOTE: Only one PSY course may be used toward this minor