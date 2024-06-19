Marketing Specialization

Marketing is both an orientation that organizations may adopt with respect to how they conduct business and a functional area. As an orientation, being marketing-focused means that an organization recognizes it must consider the wants and needs of its customers in order to be successful. As a functional area, marketing is responsible for generating the revenue that sustains the operation of the organization. Marketing includes numerous activities aimed at creating satisfying exchange relationships between the organization and its customers. These activities include the selection of appropriate customers, developing the product to satisfy customer needs, setting a price that will make the exchange profitable, developing ways of communicating with customers, and managing supply and distribution relationships. Marketing professionals need to possess analytical skills and be creative thinkers.

The marketing courses in the School of Business provide students with ample opportunities to exercise their creativity, strengthen analytical and critical thinking skills, and develop communication and interpersonal skills. There are a variety of employment opportunities in marketing, including positions in marketing management, sales management and professional selling, retail management, supply chain management, advertising, and marketing research.

The required course units for a specialization in marketing are as follows:

BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)

ECO 101, ECO 102

MAT 125 or 127, STA 115 or 215

BUS 200

ACC 201, ACC 202

FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201 and MKT 201 (.5 course units each)

One breadth course in each area (finance, management, and information systems and technology)

MKT 300

Quantitative analysis option (ECO 231, MKT 310, MKT 430, STA 305, STA 307, other analysis courses on approval).

MKT 360 or MGT 360

Three MKT option courses (at least one 400-level)

MKT 450 or 495

MGT 499

Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through business breadth or major options. Courses include: BUS 360, BUS 380, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, FIN 340 (or other courses by advisement), INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340

