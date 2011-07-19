Students can choose from two tracks: financial or managerial accounting. The financial accounting minor is appropriate for students interested in a career in financial services or a related industry. The managerial accounting minor is appropriate for students interested in careers in industries other than financial services or in non-profit organizations. Neither minor track is intended to prepare students for the CPA exam.
Requirements
Accounting minor for non-business majors (5 course units)
- Financial Accounting track: ACC 211, ACC 301, ACC 302, ACC 401, and 421
- Managerial Accounting track: ACC 201, ACC 202, ACC 211, ACC 321, and ACC 401
Accounting minor for business majors (5 course units)
For the BS in Economics, BS, and Business Administration, BS, the course requirements are the same as above, except for the following:
- Students interested in the Managerial Accounting track must take ACC201, ACC202, ACC211, ACC311, ACC321, and ACC401
The extra course required for business majors is due to the college policy that only one course can be double-counted toward the major and minor.