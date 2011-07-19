Accounting minor for business majors (5 course units)

For the BS in Economics, BS, and Business Administration, BS, the course requirements are the same as above, except for the following:

Students interested in the Managerial Accounting track must take ACC201, ACC202, ACC211, ACC311, ACC321, and ACC401

The extra course required for business majors is due to the college policy that only one course can be double-counted toward the major and minor.