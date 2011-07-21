Marketing Minor

The minor in marketing provides students with an opportunity to explore an exciting and important area of business. Marketing is a broad and dynamic field; the minor provides the flexibility for students to pursue their specific interests in the area of marketing. Students can select courses exploring advertising, marketing research, sales, international marketing, and consumer behavior. This minor is well suited for students majoring in various areas, including psychology, communications, graphic design, one of the sciences, or one of the other specializations in the School of Business (e.g., finance). The minor in marketing requires completion of 5 course units (two .5 course units and four full course units).

Requirements