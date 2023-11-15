Curriculum for Management and Organizations, MS

The 30-credit master’s program consists of:

Core (6 units/18 credits) Organizational Leadership

Strategy and Sustained Competitive Advantage

Challenges of Managing the International Firm

Strategic Human Resource Management

Global Operations and Supply Chain

Ethical Value Creation (Culminating Experience)

Undergraduate students are also encouraged to pursue our Accelerated BS/MS program.

The School of Business provides samples of five-year curriculum sequences for all available BS/MS pathways.

Electives (4 units/12 credits) Choose four courses (2 from MBA, 2 from catalogue): Accounting for Managers

Corporate Finance and Valuation

Corporate Responsibility and Business Ethics

Foundations of Business Analytics

Leading Organizational Change

Managerial Economics

Negotiations and Dispute Resolution

Public Budgeting and Management

Public Health Leadership for a Changing World

School Finance and Resource Management

Strategic Marketing Management

The Art of Persuasion: Communication for Business

