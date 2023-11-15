Curriculum for Management and Organizations, MS

The 30-credit master’s program consists of:
Core (6 units/18 credits)
- Organizational Leadership
- Strategy and Sustained Competitive Advantage
- Challenges of Managing the International Firm
- Strategic Human Resource Management
- Global Operations and Supply Chain
- Ethical Value Creation (Culminating Experience)
Undergraduate students are also encouraged to pursue our Accelerated BS/MS program.
The School of Business provides samples of five-year curriculum sequences for all available BS/MS pathways.
Electives (4 units/12 credits)
Choose four courses (2 from MBA, 2 from catalogue):
- Accounting for Managers
- Corporate Finance and Valuation
- Corporate Responsibility and Business Ethics
- Foundations of Business Analytics
- Leading Organizational Change
- Managerial Economics
- Negotiations and Dispute Resolution
- Public Budgeting and Management
- Public Health Leadership for a Changing World
- School Finance and Resource Management
- Strategic Marketing Management
- The Art of Persuasion: Communication for Business
Undergraduate students are also encouraged to pursue our Accelerated BS/MS program.
The School of Business provides samples of five-year curriculum sequences for each available BS/MS pathway.