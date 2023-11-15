The College of New Jersey Logo

Curriculum for Management and Organizations, MS

The 30-credit master’s program consists of:

Core (6 units/18 credits)

  • Organizational Leadership
  • Strategy and Sustained Competitive Advantage
  • Challenges of Managing the International Firm
  • Strategic Human Resource Management
  • Global Operations and Supply Chain
  • Ethical Value Creation (Culminating Experience)

Undergraduate students are also encouraged to pursue our Accelerated BS/MS program

The School of Business provides samples of five-year curriculum sequences for all available BS/MS pathways.

Electives (4 units/12 credits)

Choose four courses (2 from MBA, 2 from catalogue):

  • Accounting for Managers
  • Corporate Finance and Valuation
  • Corporate Responsibility and Business Ethics
  • Foundations of Business Analytics
  • Leading Organizational Change
  • Managerial Economics
  • Negotiations and Dispute Resolution
  • Public Budgeting and Management
  • Public Health Leadership for a Changing World
  • School Finance and Resource Management
  • Strategic Marketing Management
  • The Art of Persuasion: Communication for Business

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

