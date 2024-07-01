Accountancy, BS

Major Requirements

Students are required to take 32 ½ course units (=130 credits) to graduate with an accounting degree. Ten of these course units are in accounting. For students interested in the Certified Public Accountant’s (CPA) license, a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy qualifies students to take the CPA exam in the state of New Jersey. However, to qualify for a CPA license, students need to take an additional five-course units (=20 credits) to satisfy the state-mandated 150-hour requirement. For this, a minor in one of the following areas is recommended: information system technology, communication studies, psychology, computer science, international studies, criminology, or language.

The accountancy program, in addition to its major courses, requires all students to take a set of business and correlate courses. Furthermore, certain courses in the social sciences and history, and natural sciences and quantitative reasoning, in the college core component of the curriculum, are specified.

The required course units for a degree in accounting are as follows:

BUS 99 and ACC 191 (0 units required)

ACC 291 (0.5 course unit)

ECO 101, ECO 102

MAT 125 or MAT 127; STA 115 or STA 215; and ECO 231

BUS 200

FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201, MKT 201 (.5 course units each)

ACC 201, ACC 211, ACC 291 (.5 course unit), ACC 301, ACC 302, ACC 311, ACC 321, ACC 401, ACC 411, ACC 421, and ACC 498

FIN 300-level (not an independent study and by advisement), or FIN 430

MGT 360 or MKT 360

MGT 499

An international business course (choose from: INB 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335*, INB 365, INB370, BUS 360, BUS 380, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, ECO 380, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340 or FIN 340*).

*FIN 335 or 340 cannot be used to satisfy both the FIN 300 level requirement AND the international business course requirement

