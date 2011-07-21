Professional Selling Minor

The Marketing Department offers a Professional Selling Minor, which is especially recommended for non-business students who may seek careers in business firms.

If you would like to learn more about the possibilities of a professional selling career, please contact Dr. Inyang (inyanga@tcnj.edu) and set up an appointment to discuss the opportunity. There are three selling and sales management courses that you may be able to take to enhance your communication, interpersonal, and selling skills. Business majors, marketing minors, and professional selling minors will be given priority in these courses. Acceptance into the Professional Selling minor program requires an interview with and approval by the Marketing Department Chairperson, Dr. John McCarty (mccarty@tcnj.edu).

A marketing major cannot minor in professional selling but can take selling courses as part of the major. The minor in professional selling requires 5 ½ course units.

Requirements