Information Systems and Technology Minor

The IST minor in Information Systems and Technology requires five information systems course units, four core courses, and one elective course.
Requirements
Prerequisite (.5 course units)
Students must complete this course before they can enroll in any IST course:
- IST 201: Introduction to Data and Information (.5 course unit)
IST Core (3 course units)
Students will complete the following core courses:
- IST 310: Business Information Systems Technology (1 course unit)*
- IST 320: Database Management for Business (1 course unit)*
- IST 350: Business Analytics for Decision Making (1 course unit)
IST Elective Options (2 course units)
Students will choose two courses from the following:
- ACCG 620: Audit Analytics
- IST 330: Managing Projects and Work Teams (1 course unit)
- IST 340: Web Design and Development (1 course unit)
- IST 400: Seminar in Managing Technology (1 course unit)
- ISTG 625: Emerging Technologies in Business (1 course unit)
- ISTG 640/STA 309: Text Mining (1 course unit)
- ISTG 650: Business Analytics II (1 course unit)
- STA 307: Data Mining and Predictive Modeling (1 course unit, prerequisite: IST 350)
Course Replacements
- Course substitutions for core IST courses for non-business students will be examined on a case-by-case basis.
- At the discretion of the Chair or IS faculty, course substitutions for IST option courses may include IST 370: Special Topics, IST 391: Independent Study, and/or IST 393: Independent Research
Note: Course substitutions for core IST courses for non-business students will be examined case-by-case.