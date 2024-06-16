Finance Specialization

The study of finance provides the student with the ability to analyze the allocation of financial resources within a corporate, individual, or government setting; to analyze sources of funding and the ramifications of financial decisions; and to allocate these sources of funds. Students who complete the finance program are employed by banks, financial institutions, brokerage houses, major corporations, investment management firms, and the government. Students are also prepared to continue their education in graduate school and through professional certification.

The required course units for a specialization in finance are:

Core (10 course units) BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)

ECO 101, ECO 102

MAT 125 or 127; a choice of STA 115, STA 215, or ECO 105; and a choice of FIN 360, FIN 365, FIN 380, or STA 305

BUS 200

ACC 201, ACC 202

FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201 and MKT 201 (0.5 course units each)

Business Breadth (2 course units) Select one business breadth course in each area (Management, Information Systems & Technology, and Marketing): MGT 360 or MKT 360

MGT 499

Finance (5 course units) FIN 310*

FIN 320

FIN 330

FIN 430 or FIN410 or FIN 495

One unit of Finance Elective(s) Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through Business Breadth or major options. Courses include FIN 340 (or study abroad or FIN 495 with an international topic), BUS 360, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, INB 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340. * To graduate with a major in finance, students must be in good academic standing and must have a grade of C or better in FIN 310.

