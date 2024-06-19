The Management Specialization of the BSBA provides students with essential knowledge, skills, and mindsets to stand out as leaders in organizations, teams, and communities. Emphasis is given to understanding organizational dynamics and the foundations of decision-making and leadership, as well as identifying the behavioral, social, and environmental factors that influence managerial performance and the relationship between business and society.

Coursework in the Management Specialization helps students master the knowledge and skills needed to 1) motivate, lead, and develop others; 2) analyze organizational structures, processes, and culture that empower individuals and businesses to excel; 3) develop strategic perspectives that enable organizations to compete in a global economy; and 4) balance the interests of multiple stakeholders in a complex legal, political, and ethical environment.

The curriculum includes organization-wide topics such as Supply Chain Design and Logistics, Managing Organizational Change, Entrepreneurship, and Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility; behavioral foundation courses such as Organizational Behavior; policy courses such as Human Resource Management, Compensation Management, and Strategic Management; and skill-building courses such as Negotiation, Leadership, CrossCultural Management, and Decision-Making.