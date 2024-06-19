The Management Specialization of the BSBA provides students with essential knowledge, skills, and mindsets to stand out as leaders in organizations, teams, and communities. Emphasis is given to understanding organizational dynamics and the foundations of decision-making and leadership, as well as identifying the behavioral, social, and environmental factors that influence managerial performance and the relationship between business and society.
Coursework in the Management Specialization helps students master the knowledge and skills needed to 1) motivate, lead, and develop others; 2) analyze organizational structures, processes, and culture that empower individuals and businesses to excel; 3) develop strategic perspectives that enable organizations to compete in a global economy; and 4) balance the interests of multiple stakeholders in a complex legal, political, and ethical environment.
The curriculum includes organization-wide topics such as Supply Chain Design and Logistics, Managing Organizational Change, Entrepreneurship, and Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility; behavioral foundation courses such as Organizational Behavior; policy courses such as Human Resource Management, Compensation Management, and Strategic Management; and skill-building courses such as Negotiation, Leadership, CrossCultural Management, and Decision-Making.
Tracks
General Management
The General Management track is well suited to students who are seeking a solid foundation in managerial knowledge and skills needed to become high-performing managers, change agents, consultants, or entrepreneurs in profit and non-profit organizations.
The required course units for the general management track are as follows:
- BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)
- ECO 101, ECO 102
- MAT 125 or 127, STA 115 or 215 (students considering a minor in Statistics should take STA 215 to fulfill the requirements of that minor)
- BUS 200
- ACC 201, ACC 202
- MGT 235 or ECO 231
- FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201 and MKT 201 (.5 course units each)
- One breadth course in each area (Finance, Marketing, and Information Systems & Technology)
- MGT 301 and MGT 320
- MGT 360 or MKT 360
- MGT 499
- Two MGT option courses (any course with an MGT prefix or BUS 325)
Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through Business Breadth or major options. Courses include: BUS 360, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, FIN 340, INB 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340.
Human Resource Management
The Human Resource Management track prepares students to enter a career in human resources, and many students pursuing this track will often pursue certifications such as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and/or the SHRM-CP. Careers in this area include positions as human resources managers, talent management professionals, and compensation specialists.
The required course units for the human resource management track are as follows:
- BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)
- ECO 101, ECO 102
- MAT 125 or 127, STA 115 or 215 (students considering a minor in Statistics should take STA 215 to fulfill the requirements of that minor)
- BUS 200
- ACC 201, ACC 202
- MGT 235 or ECO 231
- FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201 and MKT 201 (.5 course units each)
- One breadth course in each area (Finance, Marketing, and Information Systems & Technology)
- MGT 301 and MGT 320
- MGT 360 or MKT 360
- MGT 499
- Two courses from the following options: MGT 310, MGT 330, MGT 337, MGT 345 or BUS 325
- MGT 498 with an HRM topic or MGT 495 (by advisement)
Additional recommended courses (but not required) are ECO 315, MGT 370 Training and Development, and BUS 399 Internship in the HRM field.
Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through Business Breadth or major options. Courses include: BUS 360, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, FIN 340, INB 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340.
Supply Chain Management
The Supply Chain Management track provides students with a thorough knowledge and a rigorous understanding of key concepts, quantitative skills, analytical tools, and operational strategies in the field of supply chain management. Activities such as procurement, production, distribution, logistics, and sales should be carefully coordinated between all supply chain participants to bring the right products and services to the right customers, in the right quantity, at the right time, and at the right price. Supply chain professionals are actively involved in the decision-making of every department in a firm and use state-of-the-art tools and techniques to improve the firm’s operational efficiencies, especially with emerging opportunities in globalization, big data, information sharing, and humanitarian logistics.
The required course units for the supply chain management track are as follows:
- BUS 99 and BUS 100 (0 unit required courses)
- ECO 101, ECO 102
- MAT 125 or 127, STA 115 or 215 (students considering a minor in Statistics should take STA 215 to fulfill the requirements of that minor)
- BUS 200
- ACC 201, ACC 202
- MGT 235 or ECO 231
- FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201 and MKT 201 (.5 course units each)
- One breadth course in each area (Finance, Marketing, and Information Systems & Technology)
- MGT 301 and MGT 320
- MGT 360 or MKT 360
- MGT 499
- MGT 365 and one additional MGT option course
- MGT 498 Supply Chain Strategies or MGT 495 (by advisement)
Recommended breadth courses: IST 350 and MKT 370 Channels of Distribution
Students must also satisfy an international business requirement, which should be met through Business Breadth or major options. Courses include: BUS 360, ECO 335, ECO 340, ECO 345, FIN 340, INB 250, INB 260, INB 330/FIN 335, INB 365, MGT 310, MGT 380, MKT 340.
