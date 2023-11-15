Curriculum for Accounting and Business Analytics, MS

The 30-credit master’s program consists of:
Core (5 units/15 credits)
- Business Law
- Federal Income Tax II
- Audit Analytics
- Foundations of Business Analytics
- Emerging Technologies in Business
Electives (5 units/15 credits)
Choose five courses:
- Regression Modeling
- Machine Learning
- Relational Database Management
- Text Mining
- The Art of Persuasion: Communication for Business
- Corporate Responsibility and Business Ethics
- Business / Government Practicum (Culminating Experience option)
- Independent Research (Culminating Experience option)
The School of Business provides samples of five-year curriculum sequences for each available BS/MS pathway.
TCNJ undergraduate students may also pursue the Accelerated BS/MS program.