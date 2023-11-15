The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Curriculum for Accounting and Business Analytics, MS

The 30-credit master’s program consists of:

Core (5 units/15 credits)

  • Business Law
  • Federal Income Tax II
  • Audit Analytics
  • Foundations of Business Analytics
  • Emerging Technologies in Business

Electives (5 units/15 credits)

Choose five courses:

  • Regression Modeling
  • Machine Learning
  • Relational Database Management
  • Text Mining
  • The Art of Persuasion: Communication for Business
  • Corporate Responsibility and Business Ethics
  • Business / Government Practicum (Culminating Experience option)
  • Independent Research (Culminating Experience option)

The School of Business provides samples of five-year curriculum sequences for each available BS/MS pathway.

TCNJ undergraduate students may also pursue the Accelerated BS/MS program.

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

Apply

Request Info

Visit

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices