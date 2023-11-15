Curriculum for Accounting and Business Analytics, MS

The 30-credit master’s program consists of:

Core (5 units/15 credits) Business Law

Federal Income Tax II

Audit Analytics

Foundations of Business Analytics

Emerging Technologies in Business

Electives (5 units/15 credits) Choose five courses: Regression Modeling

Machine Learning

Relational Database Management

Text Mining

The Art of Persuasion: Communication for Business

Corporate Responsibility and Business Ethics

Business / Government Practicum (Culminating Experience option)

Independent Research (Culminating Experience option)

The School of Business provides samples of five-year curriculum sequences for each available BS/MS pathway.

TCNJ undergraduate students may also pursue the Accelerated BS/MS program.