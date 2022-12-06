Leadership Minor

The Minor in Leadership aims to further students’ development as leaders through curricular work. The minor will provide a formal curricular structure that offers leadership development opportunities to students who wish to work in organizations — businesses, government agencies, or nonprofits. Its courses will provide the conceptual and analytical foundations about the nature and practice of leadership to supplement students’ practical experience and co-curricular skill development activities.

The minor features a multidisciplinary approach — an introduction and a capstone course that frame the insights that students will gain from a variety of relevant options that suit their own interests. This structure will help them connect and integrate the insights of a variety of disciplines in understanding the complex phenomenon of leadership.

Requirements