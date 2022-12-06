Leadership Minor

The Minor in Leadership aims to further students’ development as leaders through curricular work. The minor will provide a formal curricular structure that offers leadership development opportunities to students who wish to work in organizations — businesses, government agencies, or nonprofits. Its courses will provide the conceptual and analytical foundations about the nature and practice of leadership to supplement students’ practical experience and co-curricular skill development activities.
The minor features a multidisciplinary approach — an introduction and a capstone course that frame the insights that students will gain from a variety of relevant options that suit their own interests. This structure will help them connect and integrate the insights of a variety of disciplines in understanding the complex phenomenon of leadership.
Requirements
Options (5 course units)
Students must take five-course units for the Minor in Leadership, subject to the following conditions:
- Three units must be at the 300- or 400-level.
- At most, 3 courses may have the same course designation, except for the MSCI course sequence of the ROTC program.
- Meet the distribution requirement below.
Category 1: Foundations of Leadership
Choose one or two courses:
- MGT 215, Leadership – no prerequisites; Sophomore+ standing required
- PSY 360, Psychology of Leadership – PSY 121 or permission of the instructor.
- COM 441, Organization and Leadership – no prerequisites
Category 2: Ethical and Inclusive Leadership
Choose one or two courses:
- BUS 385/MGT385 Business Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility – Junior+ standing
- COM 411 Intercultural/Racial Communication – no prerequisites
- MGT 310 Cross-Cultural Management – MGT 201 or PSY 267
- MGT 337 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workforce
- PHL 135 Contemporary Moral Issues
- PHL 255 Biomedical Ethics
- PHL 270 Environmental Ethics
- PHL 350 Ethical Theory – One 200-level Philosophy course or by permission of the instructor.
- PHL 375 Law and Ethics
- PSY 355 Psychology of Power, Oppression, and Privilege – PSY 101
- PSY 363 Psychology of Ethics – PSY101 or MGT 201
- WGS 499 Women’s Leadership and Social Change – WGS 200 and WGS 325
Category 3: Leadership Domain Electives
Choose up to three course units:
- BUS 375/MGT 375 Innovation
- COM 240, Public Speaking in Business and Government – no prerequisites
- COM 250 Small Group Communication – no prerequisites
- COM 242 Interpersonal Communication
- COM 261 Introduction to Public Relations
- COM 270 Special Topics in Communication
- COM 310 Theories of Persuasion
- COM 371 Strategies of Public Relations
- COM 377 Conflict and Collaborations – Sophomore+ standing required
- COM 411 Intercultural/Racial Communication
- COM 415 International Communication
- ECO 375 Game Theory – ECO105, STA215, or STA115; and MAT125 or MAT127
- ENG 452 Project Management – MAT 128, ECO 101 or 102, and ENG 372
- KHS 307 Principles and Problems of Coaching – no prerequisites
- KHS 375, Healthy Lifestyle Leadership Training – no prerequisites (actually limited to Health & Wellness minors with 1-2 prior courses, although nothing shown in PAWS)
- MGT 301 Organizational Behavior – MGT 201
- MGT 317 Negotiations – Sophomore+ standing
- MGT 415 Leadership in Business and Society – MGT 215 or MGT 301
- MGT 498 Leading Organizational Change – MGT 201, senior standing
- MSCI 101/102 Introduction to Military Leadership I & II (.25 cu each) – no prerequisites
- MSCI 201//202 Small Unit Leadership I & II (.25 cu each – MSCI 101/102
- MSCI 301/302 I & II Applied Military Leadership I & II (.5 cu each) – MSCI 201/202 and enrollment in the ROTC program
- MSCI 401/402 Leadership Development and the Profession of Arms I & II (.5 cu each) – MSCI 301/302 and contract with the US Army
- PBH 310 Foundations of Public Health Leadership – no prerequisites
- NUR 460 Professional Role Development – NUR 420 and NUR 424
- POL 300 Politics and Public Management – no prerequisites
- POL 305 American Public Policy – no prerequisites
- PSY 267 Organizational Psychology – PSY 101
- PSY 362 Judgment & Decision Making – PSY 121 or permission of the instructor.
- SOC 317 Sociology of Organizations – no prerequisites
- SOC 385 Applied Sociology – no prerequisites