Leadership Minor

Leadership MinorThe Minor in Leadership aims to further students’ development as leaders through curricular work. The minor will provide a formal curricular structure that offers leadership development opportunities to students who wish to work in organizations — businesses, government agencies, or nonprofits. Its courses will provide the conceptual and analytical foundations about the nature and practice of leadership to supplement students’ practical experience and co-curricular skill development activities.

The minor features a multidisciplinary approach — an introduction and a capstone course that frame the insights that students will gain from a variety of relevant options that suit their own interests. This structure will help them connect and integrate the insights of a variety of disciplines in understanding the complex phenomenon of leadership.

Requirements

Options (5 course units)

Students must take five-course units for the Minor in Leadership, subject to the following conditions:

  • Three units must be at the 300- or 400-level.
  • At most, 3 courses may have the same course designation, except for the MSCI course sequence of the ROTC program.
  • Meet the distribution requirement below.

Category 1: Foundations of Leadership

Choose one or two courses:

  • MGT 215, Leadership – no prerequisites; Sophomore+ standing required
  • PSY 360, Psychology of Leadership – PSY 121 or permission of the instructor.
  • COM 441, Organization and Leadership – no prerequisites

Category 2: Ethical and Inclusive Leadership

Choose one or two courses:

  • BUS 385/MGT385 Business Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility – Junior+ standing
  • COM 411 Intercultural/Racial Communication – no prerequisites
  • MGT 310 Cross-Cultural Management – MGT 201 or PSY 267
  • MGT 337 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workforce
  • PHL 135 Contemporary Moral Issues
  • PHL 255 Biomedical Ethics
  • PHL 270 Environmental Ethics
  • PHL 350 Ethical Theory – One 200-level Philosophy course or by permission of the instructor.
  • PHL 375 Law and Ethics
  • PSY 355 Psychology of Power, Oppression, and Privilege – PSY 101
  • PSY 363 Psychology of Ethics – PSY101 or MGT 201
  • WGS 499 Women’s Leadership and Social Change – WGS 200 and WGS 325

Category 3: Leadership Domain Electives

Choose up to three course units:

  • BUS 375/MGT 375 Innovation
  • COM 240, Public Speaking in Business and Government – no prerequisites
  • COM 250 Small Group Communication – no prerequisites
  • COM 242 Interpersonal Communication
  • COM 261 Introduction to Public Relations
  • COM 270 Special Topics in Communication
  • COM 310 Theories of Persuasion
  • COM 371 Strategies of Public Relations
  • COM 377 Conflict and Collaborations – Sophomore+ standing required
  • COM 411 Intercultural/Racial Communication
  • COM 415 International Communication
  • ECO 375 Game Theory – ECO105, STA215, or STA115; and MAT125 or MAT127
  • ENG 452 Project Management – MAT 128, ECO 101 or 102, and ENG 372
  • KHS 307 Principles and Problems of Coaching – no prerequisites
  • KHS 375, Healthy Lifestyle Leadership Training – no prerequisites (actually limited to Health & Wellness minors with 1-2 prior courses, although nothing shown in PAWS)
  • MGT 301 Organizational Behavior – MGT 201
  • MGT 317 Negotiations – Sophomore+ standing
  • MGT 415 Leadership in Business and Society – MGT 215 or MGT 301
  • MGT 498 Leading Organizational Change – MGT 201, senior standing
  • MSCI 101/102 Introduction to Military Leadership I & II (.25 cu each) – no prerequisites
  • MSCI 201//202 Small Unit Leadership I & II (.25 cu each – MSCI 101/102
  • MSCI 301/302 I & II Applied Military Leadership I & II (.5 cu each) – MSCI 201/202 and enrollment in the ROTC program
  • MSCI 401/402 Leadership Development and the Profession of Arms I & II (.5 cu each) – MSCI 301/302 and contract with the US Army
  • PBH 310 Foundations of Public Health Leadership – no prerequisites
  • NUR 460 Professional Role Development – NUR 420 and NUR 424
  • POL 300 Politics and Public Management – no prerequisites
  • POL 305 American Public Policy – no prerequisites
  • PSY 267 Organizational Psychology – PSY 101
  • PSY 362 Judgment & Decision Making – PSY 121 or permission of the instructor.
  • SOC 317 Sociology of Organizations – no prerequisites
  • SOC 385 Applied Sociology – no prerequisites

