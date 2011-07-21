Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

International Business Minor

The minor in international business requires five course units:

Requirements

International Business Core (1 course units)

  • INB 260

Additional Courses (2 course units)

Choose two from this list:

  • BUS 360
  • ECO 340
  • ECO 380
  • FIN 340
  • INB 330/FIN 335
  • MGT 310 or MKT 340

INB 250 or Foreign Language (1 course unit)

Choose two from this list:

  • INB 250 or a foreign language 102 course or above (if a student has tested out of the foreign language requirement, a student may take two half courses from FIN 201/MKT 201/MGT 201/MIT 201)

Elective (1 course unit)

Choose two from this list:

  • One elective approved by the advisor (the elective must have an international focus and the Global liberal learning designation)