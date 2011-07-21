International Business Minor

The minor in international business requires five course units:
Requirements
International Business Core (1 course units)
- INB 260
Additional Courses (2 course units)
Choose two from this list:
- BUS 360
- ECO 340
- ECO 380
- FIN 340
- INB 330/FIN 335
- MGT 310 or MKT 340
INB 250 or Foreign Language (1 course unit)
Choose two from this list:
- INB 250 or a foreign language 102 course or above (if a student has tested out of the foreign language requirement, a student may take two half courses from FIN 201/MKT 201/MGT 201/MIT 201)
Elective (1 course unit)
Choose two from this list:
- One elective approved by the advisor (the elective must have an international focus and the Global liberal learning designation)