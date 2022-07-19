Wealth Management Minor

The wealth management minor consists of five courses: three core courses in finance and two elective courses from various fields. With the exception of the half-unit retirement planning, all courses are regularly offered. As mentioned earlier, more potential topics of fin391 in case of a program expansion can include risk management and insurance planning, estate planning, and behavioral finance. The minor requires five-course units (20 credit hours). Important note. At least 2-course units for the minor must be at the 300-/400 level.

Requirements