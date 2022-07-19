The wealth management minor consists of five courses: three core courses in finance and two elective courses from various fields. With the exception of the half-unit retirement planning, all courses are regularly offered. As mentioned earlier, more potential topics of fin391 in case of a program expansion can include risk management and insurance planning, estate planning, and behavioral finance. The minor requires five-course units (20 credit hours). Important note. At least 2-course units for the minor must be at the 300-/400 level.
Requirements
Core Courses (3 course units)
Students will complete the following three units:
- FIN 201 (.5 course unit), and one .5-unit finance course or IST 201 or MGT 201 or MKT 201 (.5 course unit, No pre-reg)
- FIN 239 (1 unit: Personal Financial Planning, No pre-req)
- FIN 310 (1 unit: Introduction to Investments, Pre-req: FIN 201 & ACC 201) or FIN 315 (1 unit: Real Estate Finance, Pre-req: FIN 201
Additional Courses (2 course units)
Students will choose two units from two different disciplines:
- ACC 201 (1 unit) or ACC 401 (1 unit)
- FIN 310 or FIN 315 (1 unit: cannot be double-counted)
- FIN 391 (.5 unit: FINRA SIE) & FIN 391(.5 unit: Retirement Planning, Insurance Planning, or Estate Planning)
- FIN 340 (1 unit), FIN 370 (1 unit) or FIN 410 (1 unit)
- INB 330/FIN 335 (1 unit), MKT 371 (1 unit) or MGT 317 (1 unit)
- COM 240 (1 unit), COM 242 (1 unit) or COM 377 (1 unit)
- PSY 101 (1 unit) or PSY 362 (1 unit)