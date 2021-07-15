TCNJ Faculty and 2021 Economics Graduate Publish Research on Social Media Marketing in the Casino Industry

Networking Opportunities

One of the best ways students can launch their professional networks is by connecting with alumni. Throughout the year, TCNJ alumni return to campus, both in-person and virtually, to participate in student projects and recruit for positions within their companies. Our alumni also host students in professional settings, from tours of Wall Street to forums in the New York headquarters of international firms.

Accounting Meet & Greet

Each fall, the accounting department gathers alumni to advise students on career preparedness.

Guests, Panels, and Other Events

Throughout the academic year, a variety of events (big and small) are held where alumni and invited guests discuss a variety of topics in a variety of formats.

Employer’s Breakfast

This is an opportunity for our employer partners to learn about current School of Business initiatives and network with faculty, students, and administration. Select students are invited to participate.

Finance Forum

Once a year, we take approximately 100 students to network with alumni from major NYC firms for the TCNJ Finance Forum in Manhattan.

Opportunities Fair

Every fall and spring, alumni, employers, graduate admissions staff, and others are invited by the Career Center to network and discuss professional opportunities with TCNJ students.