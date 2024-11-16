Finance Students Visit NYC & the New York Stock Exchange

On Wednesday, November 14, 2024, a group of Finance majors joined Jennifer Graf ’96, Peter Simons ’98, and Brandon Klein ’16 at Renaissance Technologies in Manhattan for conversations about their career paths, how TCNJ helped them on their journey, skills most valuable to advancing their careers, the importance of networking, and the most challenging and rewarding aspects of their careers.

The students were accompanied by Interim Dean, Tammy Dieterich, Interim Assistant Dean, David Puskar ’93, Finance Lecturer, Nicola Lasky ’00, and Laura Smith, of TCNJ’s Development Office. Ms. Smith also arranged for the group to tour the New York Stock Exchange, where the students went onto the trading room floor and were there for the closing bell!

We would like to thank Ms. Graf, Mr. Simons, and Mr. Klein for providing our students with invaluable advice, and Ms. Smith and Tim Reilly of the New York Stock Exchange for arranging the tour.