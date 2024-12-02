A semester-long project in MKT370 has produced 12 episodes of a podcast

At the beginning of the semester, we shared how Dr. Caleb Mezzy kicked off a semester-long project in his MKT370 (Sports Marketing) class with a guest from Under Armour. The class was divided up into groups, and each group was assigned a professional athlete. The groups will have spent the semester working on a sports management plan for PE footwear for their athlete. The project will culminate on December 4, 2024, when each group will present their work as their final project for the class.

Since then, Dr. Mezzy has “Introduced the concept of students producing a podcast instead of the traditional ‘discussion board’ or weekly activity. The class was split into groups and given a topic related to our weekly content. Then, tools were provided for them to record, edit, export, and publish a podcast episode.” This has been a great way to utilize experiential learning in the classroom and has given the students a skill they can add to their professional portfolio.

This idea formed “Marketing MVPs”. It is something Dr. Mezzi says, “will continue to grow and evolve in upcoming semesters.”

Some of the podcast topics have included:

Branding Player Exclusives and Signature Shoes

Brands, Teams, Leagues, Players

The Cost to Attend and the Cost to Participate in Sports: Are Sports Losing Viewers, Spectators, and Fans?

Would you like to learn more? Check out the Marketing MVPs podcasts!