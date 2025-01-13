Announcing New Professional Development Classes at the School of Business!

TCNJ School of Business is excited to announce that starting in spring 2025, we will begin offering professional development classes taught right here on campus! These classes offer the TCNJ and local community the opportunity to enhance their skills, advance in their professional careers, or just satisfy a passion.

Taught by professionals with relevant industry experience, our classes are short-term, activity-based classes that will provide the learner with the foundation principles in the subject area. Learners will receive a certification of completion upon finishing the class.

TCNJ School of Business has been a long-time leader in providing high-quality undergraduate and, more recently, graduate education, and is committed to serving our community by offering professional opportunities. Through these professional development classes, we hope to continue to promote life-long learning and make a positive impact in our local community.

For spring 2025, we will be offering the following one-day classes:

Influencing 101

The Art & Science of Decision Making

Project Management 101

We plan to continue to review additional offerings and expand the list over time.

Visit our website, https://businesspdp.tcnj.edu, for information on our class offerings, and get registered today!