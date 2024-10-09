TCNJ School of Business Alumni Pickleball Tournament & Social

On October 8, 2024, TCNJ School of Business held its inaugural Alumni Pickleball Social at Mercer Bucks Pickleball Club. The evening began with welcome remarks from Interim Dean, Tammy Dieterich, and tournament instructions given by Stephen Tomkiel, MBA Director and MC. Ten teams participated in a 4-round tournament bracket.

The final round culminated in a showdown between students and alumni representing undergraduate and graduate Business programs! “Team Grad” was comprised of Nick Garison ’20 (and current MBA student) and PJ Ringle ’17 & MBA ’21, Interim Head Coach for TCNJ’s Men’s Soccer. They went head-to-head with “Team Undergrad” comprised of Nick Nelson, Sophomore IDB major, and Michael Carnivale, Sophomore Finance major. Attendees were fixated by this intense final match-up, and Nick Nelson’s mother, Colleen Nelson ’93 was there to cheer him on!

Ultimately, “Team Undergrad” was victorious, winning by a score of 11-4! Congratulations to Nick & Michael!

In between matches, attendees enjoyed social time and participated in exhibition pickleball matches. 25 alumni & guests, School of Business & TCNJ staff, undergraduate & graduate business students attended the event. Dean Emeritus Bill Keep even joined us to show off his skills. It was a great opportunity for folks to catch up with old friends and make new connections on the courts. We can’t wait to bring back returning players and welcome newcomers next year!

Thank you to all who attended and made this a successful event!