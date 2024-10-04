Dr. Alan Chernoff Receives Award

Dr. Alan Chernoff, Visiting Professor of Economics, recently attended the Academy of Business Research (AOBR) Fall International Conference in Austin, Texas. During the conference, he presented a research paper entitled, “Beneath the Crypto Currents: The Hidden Effect of Crypto ‘Whales’”. The paper discussed how larger holders of cryptocurrency influence return dynamics, specifically for Ethereum. Dr. Chernoff won the Best Paper in the Crypto/AI Category Award!

The AOBR released the following for all the winners, “Your outstanding research and innovative contributions have truly set a benchmark for excellence in the field. This recognition is a testament to your hard work, dedication, and passion for advancing knowledge. We celebrate your achievement and look forward to seeing how your insights will inspire future discussions and developments. Well done!”

Congratulations Dr. Chernoff!